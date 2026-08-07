Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001