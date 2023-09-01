Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,431.25
|-92.95
|-3.68
|12,40,727
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|9,64,692
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,303.35
|109.95
|2.12
|4,35,259
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,450.7
|46.45
|1.05
|97,334
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,261.25
|0.90
|0.07
|4,84,545
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,136.25
|26.95
|0.66
|68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|620.8
|3.80
|0.62
|9,64,982
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531