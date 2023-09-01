Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nifty 200 Q30 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY 200 Q30

Nifty 200 Q30
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
Add to Watchlist
₹15,992.65 Closed
0.4+63.15 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

21
11
1W
0.9
1M
-0.4
3M
4.3
6M
13.1
1Y
9
5Y
71.2
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
719.851.250.17
6,14,792
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
553.350.250.05
9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,201.2525.351.17
1,11,389
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,431.25-92.95-3.68
12,40,727
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59
35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,303.35109.952.12
4,35,259
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,450.746.451.05
97,334
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.35-0.70-0.12
31,96,293
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,261.250.900.07
4,84,545
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,136.2526.950.66
68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,498.25-16.75-0.67
4,68,588
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
620.83.800.62
9,64,982
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,379.222.400.67
12,77,457
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data