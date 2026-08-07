Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1866.20
|-73.80
|-3.80
|16,17,860
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001