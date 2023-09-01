Follow Us

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY 200

₹10,378.95 Closed
0.91+94 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

150
62
1W
1.2
1M
-0.6
3M
6.9
6M
14.6
1Y
10.4
5Y
67.6
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
491.05-0.75-0.15
17,87,693
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,011.255.500.27
5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.912.951.59
12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
330.258.952.79
2,48,23,820
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
633.85-1.95-0.31
9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
352.25-7.25-2.02
34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
184.12.951.63
63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
218.35-1.20-0.55
17,08,244
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,614.75-28.10-0.77
2,47,511
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,911.1-42.95-2.20
7,79,883
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
825.55-4.45-0.54
10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
725.652.100.29
15,23,987
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,761.0540.651.09
3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7,340.8-96.90-1.30
16,812
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
190.63.451.84
1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
882.202.56
1,04,01,831
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,684.2-4.00-0.24
1,88,964
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
719.851.250.17
6,14,792
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
137.854.653.49
2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.88.450.79
8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.1514.9012.29
19,21,97,197
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18,986.8412.952.22
24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
328.48.002.50
72,22,796
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
423.95-5.40-1.26
21,90,708
1,128.857.000.62
8,81,841
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,245.4-12.20-0.97
11,66,856
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,412.15-5.60-0.39
78,809
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,451.9-14.55-0.27
3,64,127
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68714.602.17
9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
553.350.250.05
9,24,053
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,123.5538.501.85
2,99,159
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.150.650.15
7,13,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.051.400.72
13,93,496
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,057.2553.401.07
5,77,646
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,201.2525.351.17
1,11,389
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,578.55-29.30-0.52
2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
535.611.052.11
14,66,515
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,133.9-25.35-0.80
6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
143.8-0.15-0.10
1,36,78,350
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
324.4-7.25-2.19
8,42,103
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
135.451.901.42
63,73,621
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.356.355.52
3,19,76,838
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
62.951.201.94
2,76,32,024
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.350.200.02
3,10,505
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,643.65-2.15-0.13
3,28,721
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,073.5526.950.88
1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4588.651.93
32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
277.351.200.43
7,79,061
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,431.25-92.95-3.68
12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,574.73.250.21
2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
641.35-3.40-0.53
12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,941.7541.451.06
8,88,659
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
319.71.550.49
2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
2,724.300
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
968.79.951.04
1,62,63,873
1,341.3527.652.10
6,39,869
561.8-2.10-0.37
11,07,302
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
624.7-0.15-0.02
1,14,434
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
93.40.050.05
8,87,98,587
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,111.8550.801.66
1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
377.1-1.55-0.41
8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
424.253.350.80
35,51,798
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
688.3516.352.43
41,43,248
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
55.755.5511.06
23,59,76,530
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.76.503.71
1,32,45,785
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,372.3540.850.94
1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59
35,81,501
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,438.93.900.16
5,62,986
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
866.8-6.65-0.76
2,88,106
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
354.253.300.94
21,81,267
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.426.753.43
35,13,354
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
506.05-6.00-1.17
14,93,112
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,771.112.350.70
26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,702.1-0.60-0.02
12,63,307
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
396.45-3.15-0.79
11,02,383
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.29.852.33
65,70,864
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
645.750.450.07
7,87,475
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
6,549.35281.104.48
1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
126.451.601.28
47,24,899
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,303.35109.952.12
4,35,259
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,450.746.451.05
97,334
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.85-4.00-0.36
3,83,627
299.151.500.50
22,93,396
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,716.55-86.35-4.79
4,72,280
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.35-0.70-0.12
31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
937.253.550.38
6,51,702
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
574.95-14.60-2.48
12,43,819
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.953.856.20
1,86,60,884
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,07,984.15-702.10-0.65
6,573
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,261.250.900.07
4,84,545
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,599.15-5.70-0.12
95,140
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
50.250.050.10
1,55,69,745
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
317.255.351.72
13,13,604
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
130.57.456.05
3,93,61,792
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,127.97.050.63
7,86,230
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.05-0.05-0.02
19,78,347
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
857.43.500.41
28,57,133
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,136.2526.950.66
68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,247.220.151.64
3,36,584
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
769.9-4.75-0.61
3,04,845
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,543.3172.603.21
6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.554.251.97
42,63,216
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,498.25-16.75-0.67
4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,621.1-7.20-0.20
2,40,015
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.2524.952.37
15,60,816
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,208.2585.201.66
4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
409.8-7.05-1.69
15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
257.4-2.80-1.08
2,55,07,147
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
668.4524.303.77
12,31,815
16,119.25162.501.02
3,879
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.42.403.81
12,02,62,031
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
238.80.150.06
1,42,19,408
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
97.82.002.09
83,27,770
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
840.323.752.91
22,74,667
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,320.5528.002.17
7,60,898
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
24,139.35338.201.42
27,413
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,912.05-16.25-0.84
7,51,204
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
592.25-3.35-0.56
8,30,884
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,384.0527.551.17
5,10,246
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.558.201.46
1,81,20,203
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
96.956.256.89
5,23,21,194
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,109-2.60-0.23
27,15,092
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
620.83.800.62
9,64,982
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
778.554.500.58
6,39,988
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,071.159.700.91
5,91,125
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,852.463.303.54
16,81,983
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,379.222.400.67
12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
844.159.801.17
6,61,491
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,284.137.000.51
98,072
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
611.210.201.70
1,02,94,129
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
255.3510.254.18
2,80,34,735
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
91.63.854.39
1,51,22,110
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
888.320.602.37
3,86,957
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,785.8-56.70-3.08
24,29,758
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
665.28.301.26
4,11,135
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,063.114.500.71
7,85,499
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39.63.058.34
9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,988.1587.653.02
4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,454.134.202.41
18,01,867
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8,262.4-35.05-0.42
2,15,567
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.10.200.23
2,39,15,445
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,546.4529.851.97
1,68,387
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,012.454.900.49
4,66,526
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60311.852.00
24,64,253
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
910.4510.951.22
9,72,600
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
100.9510.50
72,21,82,068
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
870.050.150.02
8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,631.55-2.15-0.13
91,608
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
416.357.951.95
42,36,503
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
17.350.553.27
39,20,89,215
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
262.550.350.13
54,86,433
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
97.2-0.40-0.41
4,74,87,939
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
613.95-11.90-1.90
10,07,690

icon
Market Data