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14231.10 Closed
-0.1-13.65 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
1.3
3M
1.7
6M
-1.5
1Y
3.8
5Y
65.6
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Siemens Energy India		3648.80396.6012.1979,73,925
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.7111,55,82,755
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.4519.655.0548,74,880
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Tata Investment Corporation		693.6526.553.9836,73,235
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.7079.703.3645,47,979
Exide Industries		490.0015.753.3278,53,639
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.2010,71,215
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.1792,84,747
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
LTM		4658.10130.102.876,43,855
Jubilant Foodworks		486.5013.502.8541,47,385
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
Hindustan Zinc		603.0013.002.2063,62,181
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Hitachi Energy India		32600.00700.002.1991,167
Waaree Energies		2717.0056.102.117,77,123
Cochin Shipyard		1519.7029.701.9922,74,374
Britannia Industries		5510.00106.001.9613,42,849
Torrent Power		1350.8025.601.933,79,616
Tata Elxsi		3781.0066.001.784,49,437
Life Insurance Corporation of India		394.006.451.663,63,90,176
Bank of India		145.002.341.6485,69,425
HCL Technologies		1356.6021.601.6217,25,616
Bharti Hexacom		1538.8024.301.601,46,539
REC		367.005.501.5240,61,190
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
Vedanta		278.853.851.401,02,87,563
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.308.301.393,32,55,299
Indian Bank		889.5011.601.3240,24,185
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
Tata Communications		1755.2019.701.141,56,599
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.122,94,10,622
KPIT Technologies		629.906.901.1125,44,167
Infosys		1175.1010.100.8775,81,410
Lenskart Solutions		569.704.700.8339,49,084
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
Hindustan Unilever		2096.0016.500.7910,54,665
Vodafone Idea		12.730.100.7920,58,55,564
Voltas		1285.0010.000.788,11,972
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.501.460.771,54,00,597
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Wipro		187.531.410.7678,23,102
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.7498,85,638
Indus Towers		386.002.700.7034,42,481
Patanjali Foods		357.502.500.7027,96,734
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
Adani Energy Solutions		1630.1010.100.6213,91,604
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.6130,19,876
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
GMR Airports		107.200.610.5771,14,277
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
Zydus Lifesciences		1114.206.200.566,66,151
Premier Energies		1047.205.500.5325,79,738
Tata Power Company		380.551.950.5226,14,409
LG Electronics India		1586.508.200.521,38,372
JSW Energy		564.402.900.5215,52,610
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.720.5051,73,696
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.4842,74,035
Power Finance Corporation		420.002.000.4844,22,078
Punjab National Bank		114.810.510.451,12,02,537
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		238.851.050.441,00,78,070
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Prestige Estates Projects		1584.806.800.434,75,170
Adani Power		209.000.880.421,43,72,119
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2279.109.100.404,37,610
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
Lodha Developers		1218.704.700.398,90,480
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.362,08,968
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		879.003.000.3415,23,373
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
Nestle India		1540.005.000.3315,20,661
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.600.850.3177,95,199
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.274,32,283
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
UltraTech Cement		12105.0030.000.251,71,352
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
Canara Bank		131.950.250.192,25,76,580
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.170.1919,41,963
MRF		134190.00260.000.192,090
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Jindal Steel		1103.002.000.183,92,474
Tech Mahindra		1635.002.800.1760,89,110
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.860.040.111,47,94,987
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.0910,72,438
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
ITC		286.100.200.0761,28,841
Adani Green Energy		1372.400.900.0712,73,380
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		332.000.050.0245,98,346
National Aluminium Company		381.000044,23,953
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
DLF		642.000024,66,390
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Coal India		415.25-0.35-0.0834,93,763
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.58-0.16-0.0995,69,899
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1693.50-1.50-0.0923,87,389
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Oberoi Realty		1775.00-2.00-0.111,71,271
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.30-0.1274,79,873
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-5.80-0.149,01,290
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-1.00-0.1514,53,309
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
LIC Housing Finance		504.25-0.75-0.1516,04,722
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-10.00-0.2010,83,102
Adani Enterprises		3020.00-6.00-0.207,88,881
Max Healthcare Institute		1070.00-2.40-0.2211,89,799
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3072.80-7.60-0.251,39,482
ITC Hotels		170.65-0.43-0.2529,44,172
Oil India		442.80-1.20-0.2742,32,298
Siemens		3940.10-11.90-0.302,21,514
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.3124,25,268
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
SBI Life Insurance Company		1855.50-6.00-0.323,90,231
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8945.00-29.50-0.332,73,543
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.401,27,63,812
Adani Total Gas		657.55-2.70-0.414,27,282
Varun Beverages		442.00-2.00-0.4524,72,286
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.451,93,82,042
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.4614,13,369
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-1.95-0.4950,95,295
Hyundai Motor India		2200.50-11.50-0.522,79,115
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.04-1.07-0.5312,24,833
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5720,26,621
Godrej Properties		2070.00-11.90-0.574,86,095
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.75-0.54-0.6057,32,015
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.647,20,726
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4924.00-32.00-0.653,94,462
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Indian Hotels Company		731.00-5.00-0.6816,06,078
Rail Vikas Nigam		233.38-1.62-0.6946,91,820
Tata Consumer Products		1082.30-7.70-0.718,79,013
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
NTPC		342.50-2.50-0.7270,12,048
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.79-0.62-0.7221,73,109
Vishal Mega Mart		108.72-0.80-0.7374,31,528
Asian Paints		2735.00-20.00-0.7310,67,986
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
Avenue Supermarts		3900.00-31.20-0.793,74,241
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.8273,15,232
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-2.70-0.8354,31,740
United Spirits		1512.40-12.60-0.833,24,797
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.897,65,193
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Shree Cements		26010.00-235.00-0.9010,742
Phoenix Mills		1895.50-17.50-0.912,91,623
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.9299,24,021
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		119.80-1.22-1.0149,69,707
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11263.00-124.00-1.0925,976
ACC		1362.80-15.60-1.131,60,343
Titan Company		4941.00-57.00-1.1411,66,858
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.25-1.2571,72,175
Container Corporation of India		505.20-6.80-1.338,92,002
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
Tata Motors		453.10-6.55-1.4268,70,933
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.4336,28,823
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
360 One Wam		1168.10-17.90-1.5117,07,560
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-26.00-1.549,17,427
GE Vernova T&D India		4299.00-67.70-1.557,58,827
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
GAIL (India)		173.63-2.77-1.5770,05,144
ABB India		7600.00-135.00-1.751,79,322
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
Shriram Finance		1115.00-26.00-2.2832,39,689
Biocon		426.35-10.25-2.3552,65,823
Jio Financial Services		256.80-6.30-2.391,08,58,220
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.501,43,95,789
Godrej Consumer Products		1050.00-27.30-2.5326,59,684
L&T Finance		308.00-8.65-2.7348,14,207
Swiggy		280.75-7.90-2.742,63,03,196
Aditya Birla Capital		408.05-13.45-3.1948,40,967
Tata Capital		370.30-12.40-3.2437,10,557
Trent		2997.00-110.10-3.5424,69,173
Blue Star		1514.00-57.00-3.6323,92,270
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-77.10-3.7024,16,624
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1866.20-73.80-3.8016,17,860
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.841,56,14,001
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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