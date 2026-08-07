Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624