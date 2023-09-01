Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|416.35
|7.95
|1.95
|42,36,503