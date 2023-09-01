Follow Us

NIFTY100 LIQUID 15

₹5,166.15 Closed
1.6+81.5 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

19
0
1W
1.2
1M
-0.3
3M
6.9
6M
17.4
1Y
15.6
5Y
15
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.558.201.46
1,81,20,203
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
611.210.201.70
1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678

