Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54
|24,69,173
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001