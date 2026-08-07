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35604.85 Closed
0.05+17.35 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.2
1M
2.7
3M
3.6
6M
4.2
1Y
11
5Y
84
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.7111,55,82,755
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.7079.703.3645,47,979
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.2010,71,215
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.1792,84,747
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
LTM		4658.10130.102.876,43,855
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
Britannia Industries		5510.00106.001.9613,42,849
Life Insurance Corporation of India		394.006.451.663,63,90,176
HCL Technologies		1356.6021.601.6217,25,616
REC		367.005.501.5240,61,190
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Vedanta		278.853.851.401,02,87,563
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.122,94,10,622
Infosys		1175.1010.100.8775,81,410
Hindustan Unilever		2096.0016.500.7910,54,665
Wipro		187.531.410.7678,23,102
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.7498,85,638
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
Adani Energy Solutions		1630.1010.100.6213,91,604
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.6130,19,876
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
Zydus Lifesciences		1114.206.200.566,66,151
JSW Energy		564.402.900.5215,52,610
Tata Power Company		380.551.950.5226,14,409
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.720.5051,73,696
Power Finance Corporation		420.002.000.4844,22,078
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.4842,74,035
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Punjab National Bank		114.810.510.451,12,02,537
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		238.851.050.441,00,78,070
Adani Power		209.000.880.421,43,72,119
Lodha Developers		1218.704.700.398,90,480
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.362,08,968
Nestle India		1540.005.000.3315,20,661
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.600.850.3177,95,199
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.274,32,283
UltraTech Cement		12105.0030.000.251,71,352
Canara Bank		131.950.250.192,25,76,580
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
Jindal Steel		1103.002.000.183,92,474
Tech Mahindra		1635.002.800.1760,89,110
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.0910,72,438
Adani Green Energy		1372.400.900.0712,73,380
ITC		286.100.200.0761,28,841
DLF		642.000024,66,390
Coal India		415.25-0.35-0.0834,93,763
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1693.50-1.50-0.0923,87,389
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.30-0.1274,79,873
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-5.80-0.149,01,290
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-10.00-0.2010,83,102
Adani Enterprises		3020.00-6.00-0.207,88,881
Siemens		3940.10-11.90-0.302,21,514
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.3124,25,268
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
SBI Life Insurance Company		1855.50-6.00-0.323,90,231
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8945.00-29.50-0.332,73,543
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.401,27,63,812
Adani Total Gas		657.55-2.70-0.414,27,282
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.451,93,82,042
Varun Beverages		442.00-2.00-0.4524,72,286
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.4614,13,369
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5720,26,621
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.75-0.54-0.6057,32,015
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.647,20,726
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4924.00-32.00-0.653,94,462
Tata Consumer Products		1082.30-7.70-0.718,79,013
NTPC		342.50-2.50-0.7270,12,048
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
Asian Paints		2735.00-20.00-0.7310,67,986
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
Avenue Supermarts		3900.00-31.20-0.793,74,241
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.8273,15,232
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-2.70-0.8354,31,740
United Spirits		1512.40-12.60-0.833,24,797
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.897,65,193
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
Shree Cements		26010.00-235.00-0.9010,742
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.9299,24,021
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11263.00-124.00-1.0925,976
Titan Company		4941.00-57.00-1.1411,66,858
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		501.05-5.95-1.179,74,283
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.4336,28,823
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-26.00-1.549,17,427
GAIL (India)		173.63-2.77-1.5770,05,144
ABB India		7600.00-135.00-1.751,79,322
Shriram Finance		1115.00-26.00-2.2832,39,689
Jio Financial Services		256.80-6.30-2.391,08,58,220
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.501,43,95,789
Godrej Consumer Products		1050.00-27.30-2.5326,59,684
Trent		2997.00-110.10-3.5424,69,173
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-77.10-3.7024,16,624
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1866.20-73.80-3.8016,17,860
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.841,56,14,001
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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