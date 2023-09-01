Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.35
|0.20
|0.02
|3,10,505
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,431.25
|-92.95
|-3.68
|12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,341.35
|27.65
|2.10
|6,39,869
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|561.8
|-2.10
|-0.37
|11,07,302
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|9,64,692
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.7
|6.50
|3.71
|1,32,45,785
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,372.35
|40.85
|0.94
|1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,438.9
|3.90
|0.16
|5,62,986
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|506.05
|-6.00
|-1.17
|14,93,112
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,303.35
|109.95
|2.12
|4,35,259
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.85
|-4.00
|-0.36
|3,83,627
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,261.25
|0.90
|0.07
|4,84,545
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.45
|6.05
|3,93,61,792
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,621.1
|-7.20
|-0.20
|2,40,015
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.25
|24.95
|2.37
|15,60,816
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16,119.25
|162.50
|1.02
|3,879
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.4
|2.40
|3.81
|12,02,62,031
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|840.3
|23.75
|2.91
|22,74,667
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|24,139.35
|338.20
|1.42
|27,413
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.25
|6.89
|5,23,21,194
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.20
|1.70
|1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,012.45
|4.90
|0.49
|4,66,526
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603
|11.85
|2.00
|24,64,253
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|416.35
|7.95
|1.95
|42,36,503
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|17.35
|0.55
|3.27
|39,20,89,215
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|613.95
|-11.90
|-1.90
|10,07,690