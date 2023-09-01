Follow Us

Nifty100 Equal Weight Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY100 EQUAL WEIGHT

₹22,804.85 Closed
1.02+230.55 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

74
26
1W
1.5
1M
-0.7
3M
7.2
6M
17.7
1Y
8.8
5Y
58.2
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,011.255.500.27
5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.912.951.59
12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
825.55-4.45-0.54
10,63,175
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,761.0540.651.09
3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7,340.8-96.90-1.30
16,812
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
190.63.451.84
1,58,32,807
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
719.851.250.17
6,14,792
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18,986.8412.952.22
24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
1,128.857.000.62
8,81,841
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,245.4-12.20-0.97
11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
553.350.250.05
9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,578.55-29.30-0.52
2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.356.355.52
3,19,76,838
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.350.200.02
3,10,505
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,431.25-92.95-3.68
12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,574.73.250.21
2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
641.35-3.40-0.53
12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
2,724.300
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
968.79.951.04
1,62,63,873
1,341.3527.652.10
6,39,869
561.8-2.10-0.37
11,07,302
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.76.503.71
1,32,45,785
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,372.3540.850.94
1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59
35,81,501
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,438.93.900.16
5,62,986
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.426.753.43
35,13,354
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
506.05-6.00-1.17
14,93,112
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,771.112.350.70
26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,702.1-0.60-0.02
12,63,307
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,303.35109.952.12
4,35,259
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.85-4.00-0.36
3,83,627
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.35-0.70-0.12
31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,261.250.900.07
4,84,545
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
130.57.456.05
3,93,61,792
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,498.25-16.75-0.67
4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,621.1-7.20-0.20
2,40,015
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.2524.952.37
15,60,816
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
16,119.25162.501.02
3,879
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.42.403.81
12,02,62,031
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
840.323.752.91
22,74,667
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,320.5528.002.17
7,60,898
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
24,139.35338.201.42
27,413
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.558.201.46
1,81,20,203
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
96.956.256.89
5,23,21,194
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,109-2.60-0.23
27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,379.222.400.67
12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
844.159.801.17
6,61,491
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
611.210.201.70
1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,785.8-56.70-3.08
24,29,758
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8,262.4-35.05-0.42
2,15,567
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,012.454.900.49
4,66,526
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60311.852.00
24,64,253
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
416.357.951.95
42,36,503
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
17.350.553.27
39,20,89,215
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
613.95-11.90-1.90
10,07,690

