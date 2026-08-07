Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71
|11,55,82,755
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|394.00
|6.45
|1.66
|3,63,90,176
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|REC
|367.00
|5.50
|1.52
|40,61,190
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|10.10
|0.62
|13,91,604
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Union Bank of India
|183.60
|1.10
|0.60
|2,21,86,841
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1114.20
|6.20
|0.56
|6,66,151
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Power Finance Corporation
|420.00
|2.00
|0.48
|44,22,078
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Punjab National Bank
|114.81
|0.51
|0.45
|1,12,02,537
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|Lodha Developers
|1218.70
|4.70
|0.39
|8,90,480
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Canara Bank
|131.95
|0.25
|0.19
|2,25,76,580
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.86
|0.04
|0.11
|1,47,94,987
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Bank of Baroda
|250.70
|-0.30
|-0.12
|74,79,873
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-10.00
|-0.20
|10,83,102
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|Varun Beverages
|442.00
|-2.00
|-0.45
|24,72,286
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|Hyundai Motor India
|2200.50
|-11.50
|-0.52
|2,79,115
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.75
|-0.54
|-0.60
|57,32,015
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.79
|-0.62
|-0.72
|21,73,109
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Avenue Supermarts
|3900.00
|-31.20
|-0.79
|3,74,241
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11263.00
|-124.00
|-1.09
|25,976
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.55
|-1.42
|68,70,933
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689
|Jio Financial Services
|256.80
|-6.30
|-2.39
|1,08,58,220
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1050.00
|-27.30
|-2.53
|26,59,684
|Tata Capital
|370.30
|-12.40
|-3.24
|37,10,557
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54
|24,69,173
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1866.20
|-73.80
|-3.80
|16,17,860
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001