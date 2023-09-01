Follow Us

NSE
BSE
NIFTY 100

₹19,382.95 Closed
0.93+178.15 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

80
26
1W
1
1M
-1.4
3M
5.3
6M
12.4
1Y
8.1
5Y
62.8
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,011.255.500.27
5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.912.951.59
12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
633.85-1.95-0.31
9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
352.25-7.25-2.02
34,15,697
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,761.0540.651.09
3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7,340.8-96.90-1.30
16,812
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
190.63.451.84
1,58,32,807
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
719.851.250.17
6,14,792
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
137.854.653.49
2,34,08,133
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18,986.8412.952.22
24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
328.48.002.50
72,22,796
1,128.857.000.62
8,81,841
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,245.4-12.20-0.97
11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
553.350.250.05
9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,578.55-29.30-0.52
2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
135.451.901.42
63,73,621
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.356.355.52
3,19,76,838
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.350.200.02
3,10,505
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,431.25-92.95-3.68
12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,574.73.250.21
2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
641.35-3.40-0.53
12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,941.7541.451.06
8,88,659
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
2,724.300
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
968.79.951.04
1,62,63,873
1,341.3527.652.10
6,39,869
561.8-2.10-0.37
11,07,302
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
688.3516.352.43
41,43,248
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.76.503.71
1,32,45,785
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,372.3540.850.94
1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59
35,81,501
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,438.93.900.16
5,62,986
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.426.753.43
35,13,354
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,771.112.350.70
26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,702.1-0.60-0.02
12,63,307
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
645.750.450.07
7,87,475
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,303.35109.952.12
4,35,259
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.35-0.70-0.12
31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,261.250.900.07
4,84,545
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
857.43.500.41
28,57,133
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,498.25-16.75-0.67
4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,621.1-7.20-0.20
2,40,015
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
16,119.25162.501.02
3,879
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
97.82.002.09
83,27,770
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
840.323.752.91
22,74,667
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,320.5528.002.17
7,60,898
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
24,139.35338.201.42
27,413
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,384.0527.551.17
5,10,246
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.558.201.46
1,81,20,203
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,109-2.60-0.23
27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,379.222.400.67
12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
844.159.801.17
6,61,491
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
611.210.201.70
1,02,94,129
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
255.3510.254.18
2,80,34,735
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,785.8-56.70-3.08
24,29,758
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8,262.4-35.05-0.42
2,15,567
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,012.454.900.49
4,66,526
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60311.852.00
24,64,253
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
910.4510.951.22
9,72,600
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
416.357.951.95
42,36,503
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
97.2-0.40-0.41
4,74,87,939

About Nifty 100

NSE Nifty 100 is a stock market index, maintained by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). It comprises the 100 largest and most liquid companies listed on the NSE, and serves as a benchmark for the performance of the Indian equity market. Nifty 100 represents the top 100 companies based on full market capitalisation from the Nifty 500. This index intends to measure the performance of large market capitalisation companies. The Nifty 100 tracks the behaviour of a combined portfolio of two indices viz Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50. The Nifty 100 is calculated using a free-float market capitalisation-weighted methodology, which means that the level of the index reflects the total market value of all the stocks in the index relative to a particular base period. The free-float market capitalisation weighting method takes into account the number of shares available for trading in the market, rather than the total outstanding shares of a company, which includes shares held by promoters, the government and other institutions.

The Nifty 100 is considered a barometer of the Indian economy and the stock market and is widely followed by investors, market participants and financial analysts. The index reflects the overall performance of the Indian economy and is used as a reference point for investment decisions. A rise in the Nifty 100 indicates that the Indian economy is performing well and the stock market is bullish, while a fall in the index suggests that the stock market is bearish.

The Nifty 100 is reviewed periodically to ensure that it continues to accurately reflect the performance of the Indian equity market. Companies are added to or removed from the index based on their market capitalization, liquidity and other financial and economic parameters. Investors can invest in the Nifty 100 through index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of the index. These investment vehicles provide investors with exposure to a broad basket of stocks and help to reduce the risk associated with investing in individual stocks.

What are the eligibility criteria for the selection of constituent stocks under Nifty 100?

  1. To be considered for addition in Nifty 100 index, companies must be a part of Nifty 500
  2. Securities are included in the index if rank based on full market capitalisation is among top 90
  3. Securities are added if full market capitalisation is 1.50 times of the last constituent in Nifty 100
  4. Securities are excluded if rank based on full market capitalisation falls below 110 or if constituents get excluded from Nifty 500 index
  5. Eligibility criteria for newly listed security is checked based on the data for a three-month period instead of a six-month period

How Nifty 100 Index Rebalancing is done?

Index is re-balanced on a semi-annual basis. The cut-off date is January 31 and July 31 of each year, ie, for a semi-annual review of indices, average data for six months ending the cut-off date is considered. Four weeks prior notice is given to the market from the date of the change.

Who Governs Nifty 100?

A professional team manages all NSE indices. There is a three-tier governance structure comprising the Board of Directors of NSE Indices Limited, the Index Advisory Committee (Equity) and the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee.

