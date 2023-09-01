NSE Nifty 100 is a stock market index, maintained by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). It comprises the 100 largest and most liquid companies listed on the NSE, and serves as a benchmark for the performance of the Indian equity market. Nifty 100 represents the top 100 companies based on full market capitalisation from the Nifty 500. This index intends to measure the performance of large market capitalisation companies. The Nifty 100 tracks the behaviour of a combined portfolio of two indices viz Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50. The Nifty 100 is calculated using a free-float market capitalisation-weighted methodology, which means that the level of the index reflects the total market value of all the stocks in the index relative to a particular base period. The free-float market capitalisation weighting method takes into account the number of shares available for trading in the market, rather than the total outstanding shares of a company, which includes shares held by promoters, the government and other institutions.

The Nifty 100 is considered a barometer of the Indian economy and the stock market and is widely followed by investors, market participants and financial analysts. The index reflects the overall performance of the Indian economy and is used as a reference point for investment decisions. A rise in the Nifty 100 indicates that the Indian economy is performing well and the stock market is bullish, while a fall in the index suggests that the stock market is bearish.

The Nifty 100 is reviewed periodically to ensure that it continues to accurately reflect the performance of the Indian equity market. Companies are added to or removed from the index based on their market capitalization, liquidity and other financial and economic parameters. Investors can invest in the Nifty 100 through index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of the index. These investment vehicles provide investors with exposure to a broad basket of stocks and help to reduce the risk associated with investing in individual stocks.

What are the eligibility criteria for the selection of constituent stocks under Nifty 100?

To be considered for addition in Nifty 100 index, companies must be a part of Nifty 500 Securities are included in the index if rank based on full market capitalisation is among top 90 Securities are added if full market capitalisation is 1.50 times of the last constituent in Nifty 100 Securities are excluded if rank based on full market capitalisation falls below 110 or if constituents get excluded from Nifty 500 index Eligibility criteria for newly listed security is checked based on the data for a three-month period instead of a six-month period

How Nifty 100 Index Rebalancing is done?

Index is re-balanced on a semi-annual basis. The cut-off date is January 31 and July 31 of each year, ie, for a semi-annual review of indices, average data for six months ending the cut-off date is considered. Four weeks prior notice is given to the market from the date of the change.

Who Governs Nifty 100?

A professional team manages all NSE indices. There is a three-tier governance structure comprising the Board of Directors of NSE Indices Limited, the Index Advisory Committee (Equity) and the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee.