Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|633.85
|-1.95
|-0.31
|9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|352.25
|-7.25
|-2.02
|34,15,697
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|135.45
|1.90
|1.42
|63,73,621
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.35
|0.20
|0.02
|3,10,505
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,431.25
|-92.95
|-3.68
|12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,341.35
|27.65
|2.10
|6,39,869
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|561.8
|-2.10
|-0.37
|11,07,302
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|688.35
|16.35
|2.43
|41,43,248
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.7
|6.50
|3.71
|1,32,45,785
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,372.35
|40.85
|0.94
|1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,438.9
|3.90
|0.16
|5,62,986
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|645.75
|0.45
|0.07
|7,87,475
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,303.35
|109.95
|2.12
|4,35,259
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,261.25
|0.90
|0.07
|4,84,545
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|857.4
|3.50
|0.41
|28,57,133
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,621.1
|-7.20
|-0.20
|2,40,015
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16,119.25
|162.50
|1.02
|3,879
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|97.8
|2.00
|2.09
|83,27,770
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|840.3
|23.75
|2.91
|22,74,667
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|24,139.35
|338.20
|1.42
|27,413
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,384.05
|27.55
|1.17
|5,10,246
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.20
|1.70
|1,02,94,129
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|255.35
|10.25
|4.18
|2,80,34,735
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,012.45
|4.90
|0.49
|4,66,526
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603
|11.85
|2.00
|24,64,253
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|910.45
|10.95
|1.22
|9,72,600
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|416.35
|7.95
|1.95
|42,36,503
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|97.2
|-0.40
|-0.41
|4,74,87,939
NSE Nifty 100 is a stock market index, maintained by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). It comprises the 100 largest and most liquid companies listed on the NSE, and serves as a benchmark for the performance of the Indian equity market. Nifty 100 represents the top 100 companies based on full market capitalisation from the Nifty 500. This index intends to measure the performance of large market capitalisation companies. The Nifty 100 tracks the behaviour of a combined portfolio of two indices viz Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50. The Nifty 100 is calculated using a free-float market capitalisation-weighted methodology, which means that the level of the index reflects the total market value of all the stocks in the index relative to a particular base period. The free-float market capitalisation weighting method takes into account the number of shares available for trading in the market, rather than the total outstanding shares of a company, which includes shares held by promoters, the government and other institutions.
The Nifty 100 is considered a barometer of the Indian economy and the stock market and is widely followed by investors, market participants and financial analysts. The index reflects the overall performance of the Indian economy and is used as a reference point for investment decisions. A rise in the Nifty 100 indicates that the Indian economy is performing well and the stock market is bullish, while a fall in the index suggests that the stock market is bearish.
The Nifty 100 is reviewed periodically to ensure that it continues to accurately reflect the performance of the Indian equity market. Companies are added to or removed from the index based on their market capitalization, liquidity and other financial and economic parameters. Investors can invest in the Nifty 100 through index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of the index. These investment vehicles provide investors with exposure to a broad basket of stocks and help to reduce the risk associated with investing in individual stocks.
Index is re-balanced on a semi-annual basis. The cut-off date is January 31 and July 31 of each year, ie, for a semi-annual review of indices, average data for six months ending the cut-off date is considered. Four weeks prior notice is given to the market from the date of the change.
A professional team manages all NSE indices. There is a three-tier governance structure comprising the Board of Directors of NSE Indices Limited, the Index Advisory Committee (Equity) and the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee.