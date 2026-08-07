Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|8,38,749
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48,249
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28,747
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|3,17,492
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92,477
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624