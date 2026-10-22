The Indian Hotels Company share price surged over 5% in early trade today, October 22. The shares are in focus after it posted firm results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).

Several global and domestic brokerages have retained their ‘Buy’ recommendations on the stock and have projected positive outlooks.

Indian Hotels Q2 earnings

The Indian Hotels Company reported a net profit of Rs 380 crore for the September quarter, up 19.5% year-on-year (YoY). Its revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 2,484 crore from Rs 2,041 crore a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA increased nearly 24% to Rs 706 crore. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 19.95% from 27.9% a year earlier.

Jefferies on Indian Hotels: MICE opportunities

Global investment bank Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 900. This implies an upside of 15% from the current price of Rs 782 apiece.

Jefferies has raised its FY27 EBITDA/EPS estimate for the company by 1.2-1.5%, and factors in the consolidation of Oriental Hotels from FY28. It raised its FY28/FY29 EBITDA/PAT by around 4.5%. The company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 15-17% from 12-14%, including a 17-19% growth in the hotel segment.

“Asset management continues to drive growth and value creation, with major property upgrades translating into stronger pricing power,” Jefferies said.

Indian Hotels targets to open 50 new hotels in FY27, including 30 in the second half of the year. Its pipeline remains capital-light, with 94% of hotels under this model and 81% under management contracts. The company is now looking at a portfolio target of 700 hotels by the end of FY27 compared to the earlier forecast of FY30.

“The opportunity in social MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) remains significant in next year, with 95 wedding dates in CY27 versus a typical 60-65, providing a sustained demand tailwind,” Jefferies added.

Motilal Oswal on Indian Hotels: Healthy traction in core ops

Motilal Oswal also maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 870, implying an upside of over 11% from the current price.

The brokerage expects the company to continue to post strong results. It sees a revenue growth of 14% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY28. Motilal expects EBITDA and adjusted profit after tax to rise 15% and 19% CAGR over the same period, respectively.

“We remain optimistic on IH’s growth outlook despite near-term geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, led by healthy traction in the core business as well as new and reimagined businesses,” it said.

The brokerage expects the momentum to be driven by strong room addition pipeline in owned hotels, strategic acquisitions, and continued favourable demand-supply dynamics.

Nomura on Indian Hotels: Earnings estimates raised

The Japanese brokerage firm also retained its ‘Buy’ call on the stock. Nomura raised its target price for the stock by 2% to Rs 850, implying an upside of around 9% from the current price.

The brokerage has raised several of its projections for the company, including revenue per available room (Revpar) and EBITDA margin. Nomura raised FY27 Revpar growth to 15% from 10%, and standalone EBITDA margin to 46% from 44%. “Our revised estimates also assume weaker than expected performance from Taj Sats/ international subsidiaries,” it said.

It expects standalone revenue growth of 17-18% in the second half of FY27 and EBITDA growth of 20%.

“This would lead to FY27F standalone EBITDA growing ~27% y-y. As we expect some margin dilution from TajSats/ International subsidiaries, we estimate FY27F consolidated EBITDA to grow ~20% y-y. For FY28F, we estimate consolidated EBITDA to grow ~15% y-y, led by standalone growth of 15-16% y-y as we expect high-single-digit samestore-sales growth, management fee growth and Oriental Hotel consolidation,” the brokerage said.

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