Indian Hotels, Rallis among 95 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; 20 scrips touch fresh lows

Indian benchmark indices extended losses on Wednesday after a flat opening amid high volatility ahead of the US Fed monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex was down 400 points at 56,500, and the NSE Nifty 50 was 140 points lower at 16,920. The broader markets were mixed with the BSE MidCap index down 0.2%, while the SmallCap index was up 0.3%. Sectorally, Nifty metals, pharma, and consumer durable were leading losses, down up to 1%. While, realty pack was the top gainer. Nifty Bank and IT also held marginal gains. LIC IPO opened for subscription. As of 11:30 am, the mega-IPO had been subscribed 34%, with the policyholder and employee categories seeing highest subscription at 1.19 times and 59% respectively. A total of 95 stocks have touched 52-week highs on BSE, while 20 scrips were at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE

Amba Industries, Avantel, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CWD, EIH Associated Hotels, GHCL, Indian Hotels Company, Hardwyn India, NLC India, Panchsheel Organics, Panorama Studios International, Ritco Logistics, Rupa and Company, SEL Manufacturing, Veranda Learning Solutions, Yashraj Containeurs were among the stocks at hit 52-week high BSE. Meanwhile, Amerise Biosciences, CARE Ratings, Eiko Lifesciences, Future Retail, Global Longlife Hospital and Research, Rallis India, Sanofi India, Sasken Technologies, Shriram Properties, Solara Active Pharma Sciences were among the scrips at 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE

A total of 44 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange, while 31 scrips touched new lows. Astec LifeSciences, Brand Concepts, Choice International, Entertainment Network, Gokul Agro Resources, GSS Infotech, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Organics, The Ruby Mills, Sumitomo Chemical India, Vadilal Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high NSE. On the flip side, Asian Energy Services, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Hinduja Global Solutions, KPI Green Energy, Seya Industries, Spicejet, Uma Exports, Zomato were among the scrips at 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC, Infosys, Wipro and ITC were the sole gainers in the Sensex pack, while Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Reliance Industries, HUL, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Britannia, ONGC, Powergrid, NTPC and Infosys were the top gainers, while Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were the laggards