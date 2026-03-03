Here's the live share price of Indian Emulsifiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indian Emulsifiers has declined 28.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.69%.
Indian Emulsifiers’s current P/E of 8.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Emulsifiers
|-6.13
|-4.09
|-25.36
|-39.43
|-41.78
|-43.03
|-28.65
|Pidilite Industries
|-1.01
|2.64
|-0.89
|-5.82
|9.31
|8.12
|10.68
|Apar Industries
|-1.21
|9.58
|22.65
|36.01
|84.08
|66.85
|87.68
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.27
|1.67
|-1.40
|-2.04
|-3.67
|1.51
|39.85
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.76
|17.00
|12.32
|13.49
|-7.39
|-7.82
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-4.03
|-3.03
|-2.89
|10.12
|71.68
|18.27
|18.24
|Aether Industries
|-3.40
|-7.40
|6.53
|23.29
|4.04
|1.66
|3.78
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.44
|5.53
|-8.59
|31.10
|109.37
|47.96
|35.95
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|10.67
|0.85
|-4.88
|-13.57
|-4.91
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.28
|-9.71
|-17.11
|-36.78
|-35.14
|-19.08
|-14.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.27
|4.74
|-4.59
|-16.06
|-9.11
|-6.41
|-3.64
|Neogen Chemicals
|2.59
|3.53
|26.54
|-6.63
|-16.39
|2.29
|9.18
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.67
|-14.63
|-8.80
|-32.82
|0
|0.91
|0.54
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.74
|-6.41
|-18.30
|9.24
|60.86
|-14.66
|-12.73
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.87
|-9.73
|-19.94
|-23.63
|-18.92
|-7.45
|-14.03
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.48
|-2.84
|-5.83
|-4.55
|0.96
|-0.74
|27.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.75
|-4.08
|-18.76
|-38.58
|-13.15
|-0.27
|13.11
|Paushak
|-9.68
|-10.29
|-24.04
|-25.98
|-25.98
|-9.54
|-5.84
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|-2.69
|-12.65
|-24.25
|-25.67
|-13.33
|-16.00
|-18.29
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|2.37
|1.04
|-18.91
|-31.32
|-23.24
|-4.02
|-6.28
Over the last one year, Indian Emulsifiers has declined 41.78% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Emulsifiers has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.56
|77.41
|10
|82.06
|79.09
|20
|79.46
|79.96
|50
|82.82
|84.32
|100
|95.08
|94.04
|200
|113.75
|115.97
In the latest quarter, Indian Emulsifiers saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.57%, while DII stake increased to 4.36%, FII holding fell to 2.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46691MH2020PLC351364 and registration number is 351364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Emulsifiers is ₹72.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indian Emulsifiers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Indian Emulsifiers is ₹133.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Emulsifiers are ₹76.00 and ₹71.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Emulsifiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Emulsifiers is ₹159.73 and 52-week low of Indian Emulsifiers is ₹71.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indian Emulsifiers has shown returns of -5.22% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -29.52% over 3 months, -44.69% over 1 year, -43.03% across 3 years, and -28.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Emulsifiers are 8.04 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.