Indian Emulsifiers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN EMULSIFIERS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Indian Emulsifiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.70 Closed
-5.22₹ -4.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indian Emulsifiers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.60₹76.00
₹72.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.10₹159.73
₹72.70
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹76.70
Volume
1,22,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indian Emulsifiers has declined 28.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.69%.

Indian Emulsifiers’s current P/E of 8.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indian Emulsifiers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Emulsifiers		-6.13-4.09-25.36-39.43-41.78-43.03-28.65
Pidilite Industries		-1.012.64-0.89-5.829.318.1210.68
Apar Industries		-1.219.5822.6536.0184.0866.8587.68
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.271.67-1.40-2.04-3.671.5139.85
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7617.0012.3213.49-7.39-7.82
Anupam Rasayan India		-4.03-3.03-2.8910.1271.6818.2718.24
Aether Industries		-3.40-7.406.5323.294.041.663.78
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.445.53-8.5931.10109.3747.9635.95
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		10.670.85-4.88-13.57-4.91-3.35-2.03
Clean Science & Technology		2.28-9.71-17.11-36.78-35.14-19.08-14.08
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.274.74-4.59-16.06-9.11-6.41-3.64
Neogen Chemicals		2.593.5326.54-6.63-16.392.299.18
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.67-14.63-8.80-32.8200.910.54
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.74-6.41-18.309.2460.86-14.66-12.73
Rossari Biotech		-2.87-9.73-19.94-23.63-18.92-7.45-14.03
Fineotex Chemical		-5.48-2.84-5.83-4.550.96-0.7427.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.75-4.08-18.76-38.58-13.15-0.2713.11
Paushak		-9.68-10.29-24.04-25.98-25.98-9.54-5.84
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		-2.69-12.65-24.25-25.67-13.33-16.00-18.29
DMCC Speciality Chemicals		2.371.04-18.91-31.32-23.24-4.02-6.28

Over the last one year, Indian Emulsifiers has declined 41.78% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Emulsifiers has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).

Indian Emulsifiers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indian Emulsifiers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.5677.41
1082.0679.09
2079.4679.96
5082.8284.32
10095.0894.04
200113.75115.97

Indian Emulsifiers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Emulsifiers saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.57%, while DII stake increased to 4.36%, FII holding fell to 2.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Emulsifiers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Indian Emulsifiers fact sheet for more information

About Indian Emulsifiers

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46691MH2020PLC351364 and registration number is 351364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yash Tikekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Tikekar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Madhukar Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Dipen Tarsariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajaram Gordhanlal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indian Emulsifiers Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Emulsifiers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Emulsifiers is ₹72.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Emulsifiers?

The Indian Emulsifiers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Emulsifiers?

The market cap of Indian Emulsifiers is ₹133.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Emulsifiers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Emulsifiers are ₹76.00 and ₹71.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Emulsifiers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Emulsifiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Emulsifiers is ₹159.73 and 52-week low of Indian Emulsifiers is ₹71.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indian Emulsifiers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Emulsifiers has shown returns of -5.22% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -29.52% over 3 months, -44.69% over 1 year, -43.03% across 3 years, and -28.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Emulsifiers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Emulsifiers are 8.04 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indian Emulsifiers News

