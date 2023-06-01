Several Indian companies have attracted a significant share of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), with some scrips like Paytm, HDFC, and Delhivery, boasting of an FII holding of over 60%. This indicates international investors’ confidence in their potential for growth and profitability. These companies have witnessed substantial FII holdings, which not only reflect global investors’ interest but also have the potential to impact the market dynamics. Take a look at some of the top Indian companies with a high share of FII holdings, according to Trendlyne data.
Companies with highest FII holdings:
|Company
|FII Holding
|CMP
|One97 Communications
|71.8%
|Rs 705
|CarTrade Tech
|70%
|Rs 423.4
|Delhivery
|67.6%
|Rs 355.15
|HDFC
|66.2%
|Rs 2659.8
|360 One Wam
|64.8%
|Rs 419.65
|Redington
|60.5%
|Rs 179.5
|Zomato
|54.6%
|Rs 68.45
|Max Healthcare
|52%
|Rs 533.65
|PB Fintech
|50.4%
|Rs 606.5
|Shriram Finance
|49.8%
|Rs 1410.5
|Axis Bank
|49.1%
|Rs 924.4
|IRB Infrastructure
|48.5%
|Rs 28.7
|Max Financial
|47.7%
|Rs 708.9
|Apollo Hospitals
|47%
|Rs 4810.05
|Kiri Industries
|46.5%
|Rs 290.6
|ICICI Bank
|44.2%
|Rs 949.8
|ITC
|43.4%
|Rs 442.15
|IndusInd Bank
|42.2%
|Rs 1292.2
|AU Small Finance Bank
|39.7%
|Rs 779.05
|Crompton Greaves
|39.6%
|Rs 273.9
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|39.4%
|Rs 1935.7
|Piramal Pharma
|39.3%
|Rs 81.3
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|39.2%
|Rs 1334.7
|Standard Industries
|38.9%
|Rs 26.7
|Aavas Financiers
|38.8%
|Rs 1393.7
One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, leads the pack with an FII holding of 71.8%. CarTrade Tech follows closely with 70%, while Delhivery stands at 67.6%. HDFC boasts an FII holding of 66.2%. Zomato, the popular food delivery and restaurant aggregator platform, has attracted an FII holding of 54.6%.
Other notable companies with substantial FII holdings include Redington (60.5%), Axis Bank (49.1%), ICICI Bank (44.2%), and ITC (43.4%). IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Piramal Pharma are also on the list.
While high FII holdings can bring several benefits, they can also expose companies to increased volatility and market risks. The FII holdings are based on data as of March 31, 2023, and are subject to change over time.