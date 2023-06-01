Several Indian companies have attracted a significant share of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), with some scrips like Paytm, HDFC, and Delhivery, boasting of an FII holding of over 60%. This indicates international investors’ confidence in their potential for growth and profitability. These companies have witnessed substantial FII holdings, which not only reflect global investors’ interest but also have the potential to impact the market dynamics. Take a look at some of the top Indian companies with a high share of FII holdings, according to Trendlyne data.

Companies with highest FII holdings:

Company FII Holding CMP One97 Communications 71.8% Rs 705 CarTrade Tech 70% Rs 423.4 Delhivery 67.6% Rs 355.15 HDFC 66.2% Rs 2659.8 360 One Wam 64.8% Rs 419.65 Redington 60.5% Rs 179.5 Zomato 54.6% Rs 68.45 Max Healthcare 52% Rs 533.65 PB Fintech 50.4% Rs 606.5 Shriram Finance 49.8% Rs 1410.5 Axis Bank 49.1% Rs 924.4 IRB Infrastructure 48.5% Rs 28.7 Max Financial 47.7% Rs 708.9 Apollo Hospitals 47% Rs 4810.05 Kiri Industries 46.5% Rs 290.6 ICICI Bank 44.2% Rs 949.8 ITC 43.4% Rs 442.15 IndusInd Bank 42.2% Rs 1292.2 AU Small Finance Bank 39.7% Rs 779.05 Crompton Greaves 39.6% Rs 273.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 39.4% Rs 1935.7 Piramal Pharma 39.3% Rs 81.3 Mahindra & Mahindra 39.2% Rs 1334.7 Standard Industries 38.9% Rs 26.7 Aavas Financiers 38.8% Rs 1393.7 Data sourced from Trendlyne

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, leads the pack with an FII holding of 71.8%. CarTrade Tech follows closely with 70%, while Delhivery stands at 67.6%. HDFC boasts an FII holding of 66.2%. Zomato, the popular food delivery and restaurant aggregator platform, has attracted an FII holding of 54.6%.

Other notable companies with substantial FII holdings include Redington (60.5%), Axis Bank (49.1%), ICICI Bank (44.2%), and ITC (43.4%). IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Piramal Pharma are also on the list.

While high FII holdings can bring several benefits, they can also expose companies to increased volatility and market risks. The FII holdings are based on data as of March 31, 2023, and are subject to change over time.