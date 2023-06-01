scorecardresearch
Indian companies with highest FII holdings as of FY23: Paytm, HDFC, Delhivery, Zomato, more

Some companies with the largest FII holding include Paytm, HDFC, Delhivery and Zomato. Here’s a look at shares that have the highest FII holding according to data provided by Trendlyne.

Written by FE Business
As of the end of the financial year 2023, Paytm had an FII holding of 71.8%.

Several Indian companies have attracted a significant share of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), with some scrips like Paytm, HDFC, and Delhivery, boasting of an FII holding of over 60%. This indicates international investors’ confidence in their potential for growth and profitability. These companies have witnessed substantial FII holdings, which not only reflect global investors’ interest but also have the potential to impact the market dynamics. Take a look at some of the top Indian companies with a high share of FII holdings, according to Trendlyne data.

Companies with highest FII holdings:

CompanyFII HoldingCMP
One97 Communications71.8%Rs 705
CarTrade Tech70%Rs 423.4
Delhivery67.6%Rs 355.15
HDFC66.2%Rs 2659.8
360 One Wam64.8%Rs 419.65
Redington60.5%Rs 179.5
Zomato54.6%Rs 68.45
Max Healthcare 52%Rs 533.65
PB Fintech 50.4%Rs 606.5
Shriram Finance 49.8%Rs 1410.5
Axis Bank49.1%Rs 924.4
IRB Infrastructure48.5%Rs 28.7
Max Financial47.7%Rs 708.9
Apollo Hospitals47%Rs 4810.05
Kiri Industries46.5%Rs 290.6
ICICI Bank44.2%Rs 949.8
ITC 43.4%Rs 442.15
IndusInd Bank42.2%Rs 1292.2
AU Small Finance Bank39.7%Rs 779.05
Crompton Greaves39.6%Rs 273.9
Kotak Mahindra Bank39.4%Rs 1935.7
Piramal Pharma39.3%Rs 81.3
Mahindra & Mahindra39.2%Rs 1334.7
Standard Industries38.9%Rs 26.7
Aavas Financiers 38.8%Rs 1393.7
Data sourced from Trendlyne

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, leads the pack with an FII holding of 71.8%. CarTrade Tech follows closely with 70%, while Delhivery stands at 67.6%. HDFC boasts an FII holding of 66.2%. Zomato, the popular food delivery and restaurant aggregator platform, has attracted an FII holding of 54.6%.

Other notable companies with substantial FII holdings include Redington (60.5%), Axis Bank (49.1%), ICICI Bank (44.2%), and ITC (43.4%). IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Piramal Pharma are also on the list.

While high FII holdings can bring several benefits, they can also expose companies to increased volatility and market risks. The FII holdings are based on data as of March 31, 2023, and are subject to change over time.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 12:57 IST

