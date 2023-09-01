Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-1.02
|-20.17
|-37.32
|13.54
|9.61
|-0.76
|-4.18
|-2.52
|-3.25
|-7.99
|4.66
|295.16
|42.86
|32.46
|43.02
|95.24
|105.48
|105.48
|105.48
|105.48
|4.11
|25.97
|50.99
|34.91
|-10.59
|406.67
|25.27
|-0.20
|-6.18
|11.41
|14.43
|-8.46
|127.61
|34.96
|0
|4.96
|15.52
|27.27
|81.14
|209.36
|560.80
|5.23
|1.65
|5.62
|1.65
|-11.37
|76.17
|28.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1960PLC011794 and registration number is 011794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Bright Bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹1.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is -17.98 and PB ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is 24.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹18.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.