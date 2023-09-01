What is the Market Cap of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.? The market cap of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹1.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is -17.98 and PB ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is 24.0 as on .

What is the share price of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹18.36 as on .