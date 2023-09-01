Follow Us

INDIAN BRIGHT STEEL COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.36 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.36₹18.36
₹18.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.75₹35.70
₹18.36
Open Price
₹18.36
Prev. Close
₹18.36
Volume
2

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.36
  • R218.36
  • R318.36
  • Pivot
    18.36
  • S118.36
  • S218.36
  • S318.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.6718.41
  • 1030.9818.67
  • 2025.4819.13
  • 5019.4720.51
  • 10017.4221.66
  • 20019.4521.84

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.02-20.17-37.3213.549.61-0.76
-4.18-2.52-3.25-7.994.66295.1642.86
32.4643.0295.24105.48105.48105.48105.48
4.1125.9750.9934.91-10.59406.6725.27
-0.20-6.1811.4114.43-8.46127.6134.96
04.9615.5227.2781.14209.36560.80
5.231.655.621.65-11.3776.1728.15

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209MH1960PLC011794 and registration number is 011794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Bright Bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Deora
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Avinash Deora
    Director
  • Mr. Avinash Jajodia
    Director
  • Mrs. Minoo Deora
    Director

FAQs on Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹1.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is -17.98 and PB ratio of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is 24.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹18.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

