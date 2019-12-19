Indian bonds’ struggle to end? Bond yields climb 25 basis points post RBI MPC meeting

The negative narrative surrounding India’s debt market comes at a time when benchmark yields are set for their first annual drop in three years following Asia’s most aggressive easing.

The recent tumble in Indian bonds that’s made them worst performers among major Asian nations this month need not spell a long-term rout. Yields have climbed 25 basis points to 6.71% after the central bank’s decision on Dec. 5 to hold policy combined with worries over government borrowings. Traders say the sell-off may be overdone as the pause doesn’t necessarily mean the easing cycle has ended.

“The sentiment is very negative at the moment but there is potential for positive news to have an asymmetrically positive reaction,” said Dushyant Padmanabhan, a strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. “A smaller slippage or less-than-expected additional market borrowing, or even a drop in inflation could see yields fall sharply.”

The negative narrative surrounding India’s debt market comes at a time when benchmark yields are set for their first annual drop in three years following Asia’s most aggressive easing. While the punchbowl has been taken away for now, Governor Shaktikanta Das this week reminded investors that the central bank still has their back.

The RBI’s rate-setting panel cited high consumer prices as the reason for the pause that followed five back-to-back rate cuts this year. Some economists expect 25-50 basis points of reduction later in 2020 as arrival of winter harvests help stabilize food prices.

“It’s likely that if overall inflation comes near or below 4%, there may be room for further cuts,” said Avnish Jain, head of fixed income at Mumbai-based Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. “Such a window may open in April, wherein we could see a 25-basis point cut.”

High Premium

Weighing the recent bond sell-off in light of such expectations, some market players are calling a bottom and predicting a rebound once the government’s fiscal position is clear. The market is pricing in 1.3 trillion rupees ($18 billion) of additional borrowing, which includes some spillover into the year starting April 1, according to Deutsche Bank AG. That’s “sufficient to argue that the risk from deficit slippage is (over?) priced,” Sameer Goel, macro strategist at the lender, wrote in a note.

The current conditions are apt for India to deviate from its deficit target, RBI’s Das said in an interview to Financial Express on Thursday. “What is important at this point of time is next year’s fiscal deficit number. There it’s a policy call which the government has to take as to whether they will stick to the glide path which has been spelt out earlier or whether they would like to invoke the recommendations of the FRBM committee that in situations of stress, you can deviate up to 0.5%. That’s a policy call which the government has to take and if you see today’s overall economic numbers and other aspects, I think the conditions are quite appropriate for invoking that particular clause in the FRBM Committee’s report. To what extent the government will invoke it and whether they will invoke it is a call which the government has to take.” the newspaper quoted Das as saying.

The administration is likely to sell 9.1 trillion rupees of debt in the year starting April 1, 28% more than the record borrowings lined up for this fiscal, according to Kotak Mahindra Bank.“ We believe that the high term premium is a result of uncertainty about the government’s fiscal stance and it will correct when the government clears its position,” said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager – fixed income at Quantum Asset Management.