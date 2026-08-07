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Indian Acrylics Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN ACRYLICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Indian Acrylics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.83 Closed
1.04₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Acrylics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.75₹5.99
₹5.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.52₹8.88
₹5.83
Open Price
₹5.78
Prev. Close
₹5.77
Volume
21,410

Source: Dion Global

Indian Acrylics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Acrylics		1.04-2.35-7.90-5.20-25.45-27.41-21.81
Pasupati Acrylon		6.252.0816.0926.8534.1826.4014.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Acrylics has declined 25.45% compared to peers like Pasupati Acrylon (34.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Acrylics has underperformed peers relative to Pasupati Acrylon (14.08%).

Indian Acrylics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Acrylics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.765.76
105.795.77
205.825.8
505.865.83
1005.75.89
2006.116.29

Source: Dion Global

Indian Acrylics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Acrylics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indian Acrylics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTIndian Acrylics - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTIndian Acrylics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTIndian Acrylics - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTIndian Acrylics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
May 08, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTIndian Acrylics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For 29/05/2026 To Take On Record Audited Financial Re

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Acrylics

Indian Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24301PB1986PLC006715 and registration number is 006715. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Surabhi Malik
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Garg
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Shivdev Inder Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Tejinder Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Bhusham Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Deva Bharathi Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Krishna Ahuja
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Virdi
    Director

FAQs on Indian Acrylics Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Acrylics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Acrylics is ₹5.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Acrylics?

The Indian Acrylics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Acrylics?

The market cap of Indian Acrylics is ₹78.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Acrylics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Acrylics are ₹5.99 and ₹5.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Acrylics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Acrylics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Acrylics is ₹8.88 and 52-week low of Indian Acrylics is ₹3.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Acrylics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Acrylics has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -7.9% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, -27.41% across 3 years, and -21.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics are -3.28 and -6.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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