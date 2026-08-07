What is the share price of Indian Acrylics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Acrylics is ₹5.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Acrylics? The Indian Acrylics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Acrylics? The market cap of Indian Acrylics is ₹78.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Acrylics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Acrylics are ₹5.99 and ₹5.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Acrylics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Acrylics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Acrylics is ₹8.88 and 52-week low of Indian Acrylics is ₹3.52 as on .

How has the Indian Acrylics performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Acrylics has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -7.9% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, -27.41% across 3 years, and -21.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics are -3.28 and -6.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global