Here's the live share price of Indian Acrylics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Acrylics
|1.04
|-2.35
|-7.90
|-5.20
|-25.45
|-27.41
|-21.81
|Pasupati Acrylon
|6.25
|2.08
|16.09
|26.85
|34.18
|26.40
|14.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Acrylics has declined 25.45% compared to peers like Pasupati Acrylon (34.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Acrylics has underperformed peers relative to Pasupati Acrylon (14.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.76
|5.76
|10
|5.79
|5.77
|20
|5.82
|5.8
|50
|5.86
|5.83
|100
|5.7
|5.89
|200
|6.11
|6.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Acrylics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Indian Acrylics - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Indian Acrylics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Indian Acrylics - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Indian Acrylics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
|May 08, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Indian Acrylics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For 29/05/2026 To Take On Record Audited Financial Re
Source: Dion Global
Indian Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24301PB1986PLC006715 and registration number is 006715. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Acrylics is ₹5.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Acrylics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Acrylics is ₹78.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Acrylics are ₹5.99 and ₹5.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Acrylics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Acrylics is ₹8.88 and 52-week low of Indian Acrylics is ₹3.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Acrylics has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -7.9% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, -27.41% across 3 years, and -21.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics are -3.28 and -6.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global