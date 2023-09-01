Follow Us

INDIAN ACRYLICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.86 Closed
0.340.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Acrylics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.80₹12.00
₹11.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.87₹16.45
₹11.86
Open Price
₹11.99
Prev. Close
₹11.82
Volume
1,27,725

Indian Acrylics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.04
  • R212.12
  • R312.24
  • Pivot
    11.92
  • S111.84
  • S211.72
  • S311.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.9811.58
  • 1012.0611.68
  • 2012.212.24
  • 5012.8512.92
  • 10012.5512.76
  • 20013.5512.53

Indian Acrylics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.24-16.420.8412.62-13.1426.29-16.94
26.8526.8928.3735.12-1.03247.9251.18
-7.14-1.52-2.99-41.44223.87312.70312.70

Indian Acrylics Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Acrylics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Acrylics Ltd.

Indian Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24301PB1986PLC006715 and registration number is 006715. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 618.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C Sibin
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Garg
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A S Chatha
    Director
  • Rear Adm. M M Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Raja Shivdev Inder Singh
    Director
  • Mr. S S Jha
    Director
  • Mr. S B Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Deva Bharathi Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. S K Ahuja
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Acrylics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is ₹160.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is 18.08 and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Acrylics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Acrylics Ltd. is ₹11.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Acrylics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Acrylics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is ₹16.45 and 52-week low of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is ₹7.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

