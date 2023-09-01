What is the Market Cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd.? The market cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is ₹160.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is 18.08 and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd. is 1.74 as on .

What is the share price of Indian Acrylics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Acrylics Ltd. is ₹11.86 as on .