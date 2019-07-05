IndiaMart lists at 21% premium to issue price

On NSE and BSE the stock hit its respective intraday high of `1,338 and `1,339. The IPO of IndiaMart InterMESH was opened between June 24 and June 26 with a price band of `970-973 per share.
Shares of IndiaMart InterMESH made a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday. The shares of B2B e-commerce company got listed on the bourses at a premium of 21.27% at `1,180 compared to its issue price of `973 per share on the NSE.
