Indiabulls Ventures’ share price climbs 9% in early trade after settling case with SEBI

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 12:00 PM

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures Wednesday soared nearly 9 percent after its promoter Sameer Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a case with market regulator Sebi.

Share Market Live, Stock Market Latest news, Nifty Live, NSE live, BSE live, Live Market Update, Market Today, Indian Share Market Live, Indian Stock Market LiveThe stock followed a similar movement on NSE as well, where it rose by 8.93 per cent to Rs 368.8.

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures Wednesday soared nearly 9 per cent after its promoter Sameer Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a case with market regulator Sebi. On Tuesday Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a Sebi probe into the alleged violation of ‘takeover regulations’ after paying Rs 48 lakh towards settlement fee.

After a positive opening on BSE, the scrip further advanced by 8.94 per cent to hit a high of Rs 369 in the morning trade. The stock followed a similar movement on NSE as well, where it rose by 8.93 per cent to Rs 368.8.

The markets regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against these promoter entities in January this year for alleged violations of provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms in the matter of Indiabulls Ventures.

However, Gehlaut, Orthia Properties, Orthia Constructions, Zelkova Builders, Innus Properties and Innus Developers approached the regulator with a plea to settle the matter “without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.” Subsequently, the regulator has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the entities after the entities paid Rs 48 lakh as settlement fee.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Indiabulls Ventures’ share price climbs 9% in early trade after settling case with SEBI
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition