Indiabulls Real Estate promoters sell 12% stake to Embassy group; plan to exit realty business

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 4:17:31 PM

Indiabulls Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Promoters have nearly 39 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate.Promoters have nearly 39 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate.

Promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate have sold about 12 per cent stake to Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group through block deal, as part of its strategy to focus on financial services and exit realty business, sources said. Promoters have nearly 39 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate.

On late Thursday, Indiabulls Real Estate informed through a regulatory filing that the “promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14 per cent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 per cent fully paid up share capital of the Company, currently held by them) to third party investors”.

The stake sale is in line with the promoters’ strategy to focus on financial services in the long run, it added. Indiabulls Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Whether Embassy Group is buying stake in Indiabulls Real Estate directly or in partnership with global investment firm Blackstone could not be ascertained.

The sources had earlier said the deal has been struck at an enterprise value of USD 1 billion (around RS 7,000 crore), higher than the Indianbulls Real Estate’s current market cap of around Rs 6,000 crore. Blackstone and Embassy Group joint venture firm ‘Embassy Office Parks’ recently launched India’s first real estate investment trust to raise Rs 4,750 crore. Indiabulls Real Estate has been selling its commercial assets to Blackstone in last few years.

In December 2018, it sold 50 per cent stake in two office assets in Gurgaon to Blackstone for Rs 464 crore. Earlier, Indiabulls had sold 50 per cent stake in its two prime commercial assets in Mumbai to Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,500 crore. Indiabulls has an equal joint venture with Blackstone. The JV has 3.3 million sq ft completed asset with annuity income of Rs 670 crore, while 0.8 million sq ft is under construction.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Indiabulls Real Estate promoters sell 12% stake to Embassy group; plan to exit realty business
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition