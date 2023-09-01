Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹81.15 Closed
1.51.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.30₹82.70
₹81.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.90₹94.50
₹81.15
Open Price
₹80.80
Prev. Close
₹79.95
Volume
1,90,23,221

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.8
  • R284.45
  • R386.2
  • Pivot
    81.05
  • S179.4
  • S277.65
  • S376

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.7576.7
  • 1074.673.14
  • 2074.9870.15
  • 5079.2467.07
  • 10073.465.84
  • 20093.4968.83

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Share Holdings

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,52,7320.31.75
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,63,9980.31.13
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,03,8430.30.72
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund59,0200.30.41
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF27,0750.30.19
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund18,0680.020.13
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,8370.30.12
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,7470.290.03
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF3,8890.020.03
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF1640.020
View All Mutual Funds

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101HR2006PLC095409 and registration number is 148314. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Mehul Johnson
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurbans Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.?

The market cap of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is ₹4,330.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is -7.12 and PB ratio of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is ₹81.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. is ₹45.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data