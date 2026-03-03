Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Indiabulls Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIABULLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
E-Commerce

Here's the live share price of Indiabulls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.02 Closed
-4.39₹ -0.46
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indiabulls Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.72₹10.36
₹10.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.93₹20.91
₹10.02
Open Price
₹10.01
Prev. Close
₹10.48
Volume
4,30,309

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indiabulls has declined 43.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.55%.

Indiabulls’s current P/E of 90.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indiabulls Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indiabulls		10.35-6.53-44.49-45.19-21.72-8.12-42.97
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Indiabulls has declined 21.72% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Indiabulls has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Indiabulls Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indiabulls Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.349.74
109.59.74
2010.0710.21
5012.5912.08
10015.1113.7
20015.2514.42

Indiabulls Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indiabulls saw a rise in promoter holding to 32.88%, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 17.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Indiabulls Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTIndiabulls - Modification In The Trust Deed Of Udaan Employee Welfare Trust
Feb 02, 2026, 11:01 PM ISTIndiabulls - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 2, 2026
Feb 02, 2026, 10:50 PM ISTIndiabulls - Business Update For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 02, 2026, 10:46 PM ISTIndiabulls - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 2, 2026
Jan 29, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTIndiabulls - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

About Indiabulls

Indiabulls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101HR2007PLC077999 and registration number is 166209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gurbans Singh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Divyesh B Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Dr. Prabhat Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Surina Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kubeir Khera
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Singh Nandal
    Independent Director
  • Brig. Labh Singh Sitara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indiabulls Share Price

What is the share price of Indiabulls?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls is ₹10.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indiabulls?

The Indiabulls is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls?

The market cap of Indiabulls is ₹2,329.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indiabulls?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiabulls are ₹10.36 and ₹9.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiabulls?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls is ₹20.91 and 52-week low of Indiabulls is ₹8.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indiabulls performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indiabulls has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -47.24% over 3 months, -24.55% over 1 year, -6.98% across 3 years, and -43.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indiabulls?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiabulls are 90.93 and 0.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indiabulls News

More Indiabulls News
icon
Market Pulse