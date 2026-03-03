Here's the live share price of Indiabulls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indiabulls has declined 43.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.55%.
Indiabulls’s current P/E of 90.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indiabulls
|10.35
|-6.53
|-44.49
|-45.19
|-21.72
|-8.12
|-42.97
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Indiabulls has declined 21.72% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Indiabulls has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.34
|9.74
|10
|9.5
|9.74
|20
|10.07
|10.21
|50
|12.59
|12.08
|100
|15.11
|13.7
|200
|15.25
|14.42
In the latest quarter, Indiabulls saw a rise in promoter holding to 32.88%, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 17.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
|Indiabulls - Modification In The Trust Deed Of Udaan Employee Welfare Trust
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
|Indiabulls - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 2, 2026
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
|Indiabulls - Business Update For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
|Indiabulls - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 2, 2026
|Jan 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Indiabulls - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Indiabulls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101HR2007PLC077999 and registration number is 166209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls is ₹10.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indiabulls is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indiabulls is ₹2,329.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiabulls are ₹10.36 and ₹9.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls is ₹20.91 and 52-week low of Indiabulls is ₹8.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indiabulls has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -47.24% over 3 months, -24.55% over 1 year, -6.98% across 3 years, and -43.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiabulls are 90.93 and 0.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.