Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 net falls 7%

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) on Wednesday reported a 7% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,006 crore in Q4FY19 due to a 200% jump in tax expenses, amounting to Rs 426 crore and a fall in net interest income. The housing finance lender had reported a profit of Rs 1,082 crore in Q4FY18. However, the lender\u2019s total income grew by 5.2% y-o-y to Rs 4,209 crore, the net interest income (NII) fell by 4.2% to Rs 1,591 crore against the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Also read: Reliance Industries, HDFC twins help Sensex to reclaim 39,000; key factors behind 490-point rally The lender\u2019s asset quality remains within stable levels but deteriorated by 11 basis points (bps) q-o-q with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 0.88%. The net NPA also increased by 10 bps over the previous quarter to 0.69%. Provisions for the stage 1&2 assets increased by 8% y-o-y to Rs 728 crore. The housing finance lender, in a statement, also said that it will raise capital through private placement of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 26,000 crore in multiple tranches.Total loan disbursals at the end of Q4FY19 stood at Rs 7,300 crore, nearly double against Q3FY19. The bank\u2019s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.46% under Basel-3 norms against 15.33% in the year ago period.