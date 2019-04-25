Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 net falls 7%

By: |
Updated: April 25, 2019 3:40:52 AM

The lender’s asset quality remains within stable levels but deteriorated by 11 basis points (bps) q-o-q with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 0.88%.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 net, NPA, capital adequacy ratio The housing finance lender had reported a profit of Rs 1,082 crore in Q4FY18.

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) on Wednesday reported a 7% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,006 crore in Q4FY19 due to a 200% jump in tax expenses, amounting to Rs 426 crore and a fall in net interest income. The housing finance lender had reported a profit of Rs 1,082 crore in Q4FY18.

However, the lender’s total income grew by 5.2% y-o-y to Rs 4,209 crore, the net interest income (NII) fell by 4.2% to Rs 1,591 crore against the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Also read: Reliance Industries, HDFC twins help Sensex to reclaim 39,000; key factors behind 490-point rally

The lender’s asset quality remains within stable levels but deteriorated by 11 basis points (bps) q-o-q with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 0.88%. The net NPA also increased by 10 bps over the previous quarter to 0.69%. Provisions for the stage 1&2 assets increased by 8% y-o-y to Rs 728 crore.

The housing finance lender, in a statement, also said that it will raise capital through private placement of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 26,000 crore in multiple tranches.Total loan disbursals at the end of Q4FY19 stood at Rs 7,300 crore, nearly double against Q3FY19. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.46% under Basel-3 norms against 15.33% in the year ago period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 net falls 7%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition