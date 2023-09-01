Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL2005PLC136029 and registration number is 136029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7765.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.