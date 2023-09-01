Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|38,50,500
|0.39
|55.35
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|37,53,600
|0.23
|53.96
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|36,46,500
|0.54
|52.42
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|30,85,500
|0.64
|44.35
|DSP Arbitrage Fund
|29,88,600
|2.62
|42.96
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|29,01,900
|0.8
|41.71
|DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund
|24,32,700
|1.01
|34.97
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|23,10,300
|0.56
|33.21
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|20,65,500
|0.25
|29.69
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|19,48,200
|0.19
|28.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL2005PLC136029 and registration number is 136029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7765.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹9,351.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is 8.28 and PB ratio of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹197.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹207.70 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹91.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.