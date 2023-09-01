Follow Us

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Share Price

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹197.10 Closed
-0.61-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.80₹206.40
₹197.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.80₹207.70
₹197.10
Open Price
₹200.00
Prev. Close
₹198.30
Volume
3,95,78,033

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1205.1
  • R2213.05
  • R3219.7
  • Pivot
    198.45
  • S1190.5
  • S2183.85
  • S3175.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.69187.95
  • 10126.67178.43
  • 20124.21167.33
  • 50128.69148.55
  • 100116.85135.6
  • 200142.84130.95

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund38,50,5000.3955.35
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan37,53,6000.2353.96
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund36,46,5000.5452.42
Tata Arbitrage Fund30,85,5000.6444.35
DSP Arbitrage Fund29,88,6002.6242.96
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund29,01,9000.841.71
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund24,32,7001.0134.97
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund23,10,3000.5633.21
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund20,65,5000.2529.69
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund19,48,2000.1928.01
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL2005PLC136029 and registration number is 136029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7765.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Sheoratan Mundra
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gagan Banga
    VC & Mng.Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashwini Omprakash Kumar
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Chaudhary
    Executive Director
  • Justice(Retd) Gyan Sudha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achuthan Siddharth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinabandhu Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bishnu Charan Patnaik
    Director

FAQs on Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹9,351.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is 8.28 and PB ratio of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹197.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹207.70 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹91.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

