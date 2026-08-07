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Indiabulls Enterprises Share Price

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BSE

INDIABULLS ENTERPRISES

Indiabulls Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
E-Commerce

Here's the live share price of Indiabulls Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.75 Closed
-7.59₹ -1.54
As on Oct 27, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indiabulls Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.27₹21.50
₹18.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹26.79
₹18.75
Open Price
₹20.29
Prev. Close
₹20.29
Volume
2,08,355

Source: Dion Global

Indiabulls Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indiabulls Enterprises		-7.59-1.1110.3621.9138.176.673.95
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indiabulls Enterprises has gained 38.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indiabulls Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Indiabulls Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indiabulls Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.8419.67
1019.519.63
2019.3919.56
5019.4119.39
10019.5319.13
20018.7918.41

Source: Dion Global

Indiabulls Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indiabulls Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indiabulls Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 15, 2025, 12:33 AM IST ISTIndiabulls Enterpris - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
Oct 15, 2025, 12:28 AM IST ISTIndiabulls Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Oct 10, 2025, 05:03 PM IST ISTIndiabulls Enterpris - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 06, 2025, 10:57 PM IST ISTIndiabulls Enterpris - Compliance Status Of Regulation 6(1) And 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Sep 24, 2025, 12:57 AM IST ISTIndiabulls Enterpris - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Indiabulls Enterprises

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U71290HR2019PLC077579 and registration number is 077579. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Riyaz Javed Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sargam Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indiabulls Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Indiabulls Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹18.75 as on Oct 27, 2025.

What kind of stock is Indiabulls Enterprises?

The Indiabulls Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Enterprises?

The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹371.88 Cr as on Oct 27, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indiabulls Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiabulls Enterprises are ₹21.50 and ₹18.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiabulls Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹26.79 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹12.00 as on Oct 27, 2025.

How has the Indiabulls Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indiabulls Enterprises has shown returns of -7.59% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, 10.36% over 3 months, 38.17% over 1 year, 6.67% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises are -37.73 and 0.75 on Oct 27, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indiabulls Enterprises News

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