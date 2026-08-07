Here's the live share price of Indiabulls Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indiabulls Enterprises
|-7.59
|-1.11
|10.36
|21.91
|38.17
|6.67
|3.95
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indiabulls Enterprises has gained 38.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indiabulls Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.84
|19.67
|10
|19.5
|19.63
|20
|19.39
|19.56
|50
|19.41
|19.39
|100
|19.53
|19.13
|200
|18.79
|18.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indiabulls Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 15, 2025, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Indiabulls Enterpris - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|Oct 15, 2025, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Indiabulls Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Oct 10, 2025, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Indiabulls Enterpris - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 06, 2025, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Indiabulls Enterpris - Compliance Status Of Regulation 6(1) And 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Sep 24, 2025, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Indiabulls Enterpris - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U71290HR2019PLC077579 and registration number is 077579. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹18.75 as on Oct 27, 2025.
The Indiabulls Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹371.88 Cr as on Oct 27, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiabulls Enterprises are ₹21.50 and ₹18.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹26.79 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹12.00 as on Oct 27, 2025.
The Indiabulls Enterprises has shown returns of -7.59% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, 10.36% over 3 months, 38.17% over 1 year, 6.67% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises are -37.73 and 0.75 on Oct 27, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global