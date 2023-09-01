Follow Us

INDIABULLS ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.70₹11.90
₹11.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.45₹27.05
₹11.70
Open Price
₹11.90
Prev. Close
₹11.70
Volume
41,024

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.83
  • R211.97
  • R312.03
  • Pivot
    11.77
  • S111.63
  • S211.57
  • S311.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.9611.72
  • 101.4811.48
  • 200.7411.04
  • 500.310.22
  • 1000.1510.55
  • 2000.070

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4623.8149.0435.26-20.95-20.95-20.95
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.

Finance & Investments

Management

  • Ms. Sargam Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is ₹232.05 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is 5.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is ₹27.05 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

