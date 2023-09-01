What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is ₹232.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is 5.85 as on .

What is the share price of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on .