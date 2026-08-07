What is the share price of Indiabulls Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹18.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Indiabulls Enterprises? The Indiabulls Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Enterprises? The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹371.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indiabulls Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiabulls Enterprises are ₹21.50 and ₹18.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiabulls Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiabulls Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹26.79 and 52-week low of Indiabulls Enterprises is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the Indiabulls Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Indiabulls Enterprises has shown returns of -7.59% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, 10.36% over 3 months, 38.17% over 1 year, 6.67% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises are -37.73 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global