India Volatility Index hits over 10-year high at 41.16

It has been a choppy ride for the equity markets in the last two months as the novel coronavirus spread across the globe. The market’s skittishness is well-reflected in the India Volatility Index (VIX), which has spiked since February 20. From 10.5 in December 2019, it hit 41.16 on Thursday — an over 10-year high.

The uncertainty over the growth and spread of Covid-19 has triggered a sharp sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPIs have sold $5 billion worth of equities in the last 13 sessions. The India Volatility Index (VIX) hit a decadal high on Thursday as the benchmark Sensex recorded its largest single-day fall of 2,919.26 points (8.18%) to close at 32,778.14, alongside Nifty50, which fell 868.26 or 8.30% to close at 9,590.15.

VIX helps traders measure the degree of volatility or fluctuations expected in the market over a period of 30 days. It is used by market participants to make investment decisions and is also known as the fear gauge since it helps in assessing the stress in the equity markets.

The Volatility Index measures the fluctuations expected in the underlying index, which is Nifty in the near term. When VIX is higher, it indicates that the investors are feeling uncertain about the fluctuations. What is alarming is that there is no clarity as to when the turbulence in the market will settle. Instances of high volatility were previously seen during the 2008 financial crisis, European debt crisis and the May 2014 general elections. “Whether volatility will come down or not is an extremely difficult question to answer. However, on Thursday, India VIX has broken the upside level of 40 after a period of 10 years, which is certainly alarming. It should not result in a cascading effect, which happened in 2008 and VIX went to 92 levels,” Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said.

According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities, the rise in VIX is a reflection of expected volatility in index over the near term. “Currently, volatility has risen following the global weakness in equity markets due to the Covid-19 scare and oil prices plunge. This value can remain elevated for a few weeks or can even rise more from here. Once uncertainties are out of the way, this will come back to usual levels,” he said.

Bourses in Asia, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, South Korea and Taiwan, were trading in the red. South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex were down by 3.87% and 4.33%, respectively. The stock markets in the UK, Germany and France were also trading in the red. Dow Jones Mini Futures was down 1,231 points. Brent crude was trading at $33.7 per barrel.

Shrikant Chouhan, senior vice-president (equity technical research) at Kotak Securities, said the India VIX, which is a volatility index based on the Nifty option prices is sensitive to events that are likely to come in the future like the Union Budget, elections and economic data. “It shows that the markets are turning cautious. Experts are avoiding risky instruments or asset classes like equity and jumping for safe havens like 10-year G-Sec and Gold,” he said.