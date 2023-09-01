Follow Us

INDIA STEEL WORKS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.28 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Steel Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.25₹2.35
₹2.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹2.63
₹2.28
Open Price
₹2.28
Prev. Close
₹2.28
Volume
1,68,092

India Steel Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.34
  • R22.39
  • R32.44
  • Pivot
    2.29
  • S12.24
  • S22.19
  • S32.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.162.28
  • 102.22.24
  • 202.212.14
  • 502.411.97
  • 1002.611.87
  • 2003.281.93

India Steel Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1125.9750.9934.91-10.59406.6725.27
-4.18-2.52-3.25-7.994.66295.1642.86
32.4643.0295.24105.48105.48105.48105.48
-0.20-6.1811.4114.43-8.46127.6134.96
04.9615.5227.2781.14209.36560.80
5.231.655.621.65-11.3776.1728.15
0-1.02-20.17-37.3213.549.61-0.76

India Steel Works Ltd. Share Holdings

India Steel Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Steel Works Ltd.

India Steel Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1987PLC043186 and registration number is 043186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir H Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Varun S Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bimal Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santino Rocco Morea
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harpreet Baweja
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on India Steel Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Steel Works Ltd.?

The market cap of India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹90.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Steel Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Steel Works Ltd. is -2.75 and PB ratio of India Steel Works Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Steel Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Steel Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Steel Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹2.63 and 52-week low of India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

