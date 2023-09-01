Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.11
|25.97
|50.99
|34.91
|-10.59
|406.67
|25.27
|-4.18
|-2.52
|-3.25
|-7.99
|4.66
|295.16
|42.86
|32.46
|43.02
|95.24
|105.48
|105.48
|105.48
|105.48
|-0.20
|-6.18
|11.41
|14.43
|-8.46
|127.61
|34.96
|0
|4.96
|15.52
|27.27
|81.14
|209.36
|560.80
|5.23
|1.65
|5.62
|1.65
|-11.37
|76.17
|28.15
|0
|-1.02
|-20.17
|-37.32
|13.54
|9.61
|-0.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Steel Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1987PLC043186 and registration number is 043186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹90.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Steel Works Ltd. is -2.75 and PB ratio of India Steel Works Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Steel Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹2.63 and 52-week low of India Steel Works Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.