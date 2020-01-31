India Ratings Report: Consumption slump to weigh on banks’ retail loan growth in FY21

Banks may also see additional slippages in the retail, agriculture and small and medium enterprises (SME) segments.

In a slowing growth environment, retail lending by banks could take a hit in the financial year 2020-21, analysts at India Ratings & Research said. Banks have increasingly focused on growing their retail loan books. However, with FY20 GDP growth pegged at 5%, lenders could face a slowdown in retail lending.

Over the past few years, while the retail lending has grown around 15%, the wage and employment growth has been lagging, analysts at India Ratings & Research said. “Retail loan growth is slowing down. We are at 16.4% on a year-on-year basis in November 2019, and this includes pool purchases by banks.

If you remove pool purchases, it would mean retail loans slowed down further, where FY19 we had closed at 16.4%. Unless there is a dramatic improvement in the economy, this trend should continue,” said Karan Gupta, associate director, India Ratings. For instance, the annual growth in domestic retail lending of India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, slowed sequentially by 60 basis points in the December quarter to 14.1%. The bank also saw incremental stress build up in its retail loan book, primarily on account of commercial vehicles and some other commercial products.

The impact of the GDP growth slowdown could also result in additional slippages in banks’ retail, agriculture and SME segments in FY21. If growth and demand do not pick up, analysts expect further uptick in stressed assets. Retail NPAs have been rising across segments. Between FY15 and the second quarter of FY20, gross NPAs in the housing and mortgage segment have gone up from 1.1% to 1.6%, data from India Ratings showed. “On the auto side it has gone up from 1.2% to 1.38%. The biggest, in fact, is on the education side, which has gone up from 6.38% to 10.8%,” an analyst said.

The rise of unsecured loans in the retail segment, which is as high as 35%, is another cause for concern, analysts said. Some banks have increased provisioning in the unsecured loans segment as a precautionary measure. “The share of unsecured loans in the retail lending segment has gone up to 35% now (from 29% in FY16). About 47% of growth (FY15-November 2019) in the retail side is from the unsecured side. This could be a source of worry in the mid-term,” the agency said. Gross NPAs in personal and unsecured loans moved up from 0.9% during FY15 to around 1.3% in the September quarter of FY20. Earlier this month, Uday Kotak, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, told analysts that the bank has seen a “clear increase in the NPAs” in its unsecured book.

The consolidation of and capital infusion into state-owned lenders resulted in adequate capital for banks to provide for existing stress or moderate slippages in FY21. Further slippages in corporate accounts could result from lenders’ aversion to take on additional risk, the agency said. Meanwhile, credit costs are expected to taper in FY21, improving the bottom lines of state-owned banks.