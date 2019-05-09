India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank’s long-term ratings; shares recover from lows

Published: May 9, 2019 12:54:07 PM

After extending losses on India Ratings downgrade, Yes Bank shares recovered in the afternoon on Thursday.

RBI slaps Rs 11 lakh fine on Yes Bank for violating money transfer normsYes bank shares are trading at Rs 170.70, up 8% from the day?s lows.

After extending losses on India Ratings downgrade, Yes Bank shares recovered in the afternoon on Thursday. Yes bank shares are trading at Rs 170.70, up 8% from the day’s lows. Notably, rating firm India Ratings has downgraded Yes Bank’s long-term issuer ratings to AA-, with a negative outlook, while at the same time re-affirming short-term ratings of the bank with A1+. “The downgrade reflects the quick credit migration (to sub-investment grade) in the bank’s certain group exposures. Ind-Ra expects some of these assets to slip into the non-performing category,” noted India Ratings. 

According to India Ratings, Yes Bank’s requirement to provide beyond Rs 21 billion of contingent provisions in the current fiscal year and the credit cost guidance of 1.25% for next fiscal FY20 could keep the capital buffers under heightened pressure. Explaining it’s outlook, India Ratings said that the Negative Outlook reflects the downside risks to the estimates of profitability and capital buffers that could arise from any major delays in the resolution of certain stressed assets. Yes Bank is currently the fourth-largest private sector lender in India. According to the rating firm, the new CEO’s strategy of focusing on multiple granular income streams could take one-two years to show meaningful traction. 

Following the firm’s Q4 shocker loss, the shares had tumbled to a new 7-month low. In the last one year, the shares are down by more than 50% in the last one year. In the latest quarter, Yes Bank reported a loss Rs 1,607 crore owing to a fall in non-interest income and a sharp increase in provisioning for bad loans, mainly due to defaults by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group and Jet Airways. In the comparable period previous financial year, Yes Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,179 crore.

