Here's the live share price of India Radiators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Radiators
|0
|0
|4.96
|15.67
|40.44
|50.34
|44.49
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Radiators has gained 40.44% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, India Radiators has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.43
|15.27
|10
|13.95
|14.06
|20
|11.55
|11.96
|50
|7.02
|0
|100
|6.91
|0
|200
|6.55
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Radiators remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.14%, FII holding unchanged at 5.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|India Radiators - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|India Radiators - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|India Radiators - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|India Radiators - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|India Radiators - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
India Radiators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1949PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Radiators is ₹15.87 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The India Radiators is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Radiators is ₹1.43 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Radiators are ₹15.87 and ₹15.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Radiators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Radiators is ₹15.87 and 52-week low of India Radiators is ₹11.30 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The India Radiators has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 40.44% over 1 year, 50.34% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Radiators are -0.97 and -0.77 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global