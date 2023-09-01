Follow Us

INDIA RADIATORS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.45 Closed
00
As on Jun 12, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Radiators Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.45₹4.45
₹4.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.19₹4.45
₹4.45
Open Price
₹4.45
Prev. Close
₹4.45
Volume
0

India Radiators Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.45
  • R24.45
  • R34.45
  • Pivot
    4.45
  • S14.45
  • S24.45
  • S34.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.054.07
  • 102.693.65
  • 202.60
  • 503.230
  • 1009.760
  • 2004.980

India Radiators Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9510.1521.2539.5076.5976.59
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

India Radiators Ltd. Share Holdings

India Radiators Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Radiators Ltd.

India Radiators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1949PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Govindarajan
    Director
  • Ms. Rita Chandrasekar
    Director
  • Mr. E N Rangaswami
    Director
  • Mr. B Narendran
    Director

FAQs on India Radiators Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Radiators Ltd.?

The market cap of India Radiators Ltd. is ₹.40 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Radiators Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Radiators Ltd. is -0.51 and PB ratio of India Radiators Ltd. is -0.11 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the share price of India Radiators Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Radiators Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Radiators Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Radiators Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Radiators Ltd. is ₹4.45 and 52-week low of India Radiators Ltd. is ₹3.19 as on Jun 12, 2023.

