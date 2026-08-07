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India Radiators Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA RADIATORS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of India Radiators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.87 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Radiators Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.87₹15.87
₹15.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹15.87
₹15.87
Open Price
₹15.87
Prev. Close
₹15.87
Volume
172

Source: Dion Global

India Radiators Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Radiators		004.9615.6740.4450.3444.49
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Radiators has gained 40.44% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, India Radiators has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

India Radiators Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Radiators Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4315.27
1013.9514.06
2011.5511.96
507.020
1006.910
2006.550

Source: Dion Global

India Radiators Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Radiators remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.14%, FII holding unchanged at 5.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Radiators Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTIndia Radiators - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTIndia Radiators - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
Jul 13, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTIndia Radiators - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTIndia Radiators - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTIndia Radiators - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About India Radiators

India Radiators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1949PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. E N Rangaswami
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alagappan Chandramouli
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. G D Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on India Radiators Share Price

What is the share price of India Radiators?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Radiators is ₹15.87 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Radiators?

The India Radiators is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Radiators?

The market cap of India Radiators is ₹1.43 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Radiators?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Radiators are ₹15.87 and ₹15.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Radiators?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Radiators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Radiators is ₹15.87 and 52-week low of India Radiators is ₹11.30 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the India Radiators performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Radiators has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 40.44% over 1 year, 50.34% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Radiators?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Radiators are -0.97 and -0.77 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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