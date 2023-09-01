Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.95
|10.15
|21.25
|39.50
|76.59
|76.59
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|8.93
|1.24
|36.63
|58.60
|52.15
|334.96
|103.89
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Radiators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1949PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Radiators Ltd. is ₹.40 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Radiators Ltd. is -0.51 and PB ratio of India Radiators Ltd. is -0.11 as on Jun 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Radiators Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Jun 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Radiators Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Radiators Ltd. is ₹4.45 and 52-week low of India Radiators Ltd. is ₹3.19 as on Jun 12, 2023.