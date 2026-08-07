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India Power Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA POWER CORPORATION

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of India Power Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.39 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Power Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.21₹7.58
₹7.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.95₹13.31
₹7.39
Open Price
₹7.58
Prev. Close
₹7.43
Volume
46,370

Source: Dion Global

India Power Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Power Corporation		0.54-0.67-29.08-20.71-38.26-20.03-14.21
Adani Power		-1.09-4.16-9.2138.0780.5056.3763.17
NTPC		-1.37-3.30-14.45-5.363.8716.2624.03
Adani Green Energy		-0.77-9.650.5439.6646.5112.428.65
Tata Power Company		-0.040.89-13.363.21-1.3017.8023.58
JSW Energy		1.763.71-2.0017.565.9124.5917.96
NHPC		-2.30-2.50-5.71-2.51-7.7815.8324.04
NTPC Green Energy		1.63-1.26-16.253.97-10.69-9.06-5.54
Torrent Power		-4.42-3.49-21.12-5.35-0.4926.9624.24
NLC India		2.180.71-7.3916.0330.4536.4439.51
SJVN		-0.96-5.35-14.93-7.30-27.176.3220.10
CESC		-0.98-1.66-12.156.06-1.1527.9316.36
NAVA		5.13-3.62-18.710.49-4.1945.8159.74
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-0.883.9213.4952.6052.6015.138.82
Juniper Green Energy		-3.65-3.65-3.65-3.65-3.65-1.23-0.74
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.21-13.39-13.39-13.39-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.93-8.736.02-0.3850.32184.07120.15
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-1.912.16-7.4818.34-5.2835.8930.17
Reliance Power		3.97-2.48-16.41-14.39-46.059.2813.89
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-1.68-2.61-12.04-7.43-14.8468.5816.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Power Corporation has declined 38.26% compared to peers like Adani Power (80.50%), NTPC (3.87%), Adani Green Energy (46.51%). From a 5 year perspective, India Power Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.17%) and NTPC (24.03%).

India Power Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Power Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.357.4
107.37.37
207.367.39
507.617.71
1008.338.25
2009.279.29

Source: Dion Global

India Power Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Power Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 118.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Power Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the India Power Corporation fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About India Power Corporation

India Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105WB1919PLC003263 and registration number is 003263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Debashis Bose
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Somesh Dasgupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pragya Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Power Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of India Power Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Power Corporation is ₹7.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Power Corporation?

The India Power Corporation is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Power Corporation?

The market cap of India Power Corporation is ₹719.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Power Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Power Corporation are ₹7.58 and ₹7.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Power Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Power Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Power Corporation is ₹13.31 and 52-week low of India Power Corporation is ₹6.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Power Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Power Corporation has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -0.67% for the past month, -29.08% over 3 months, -38.26% over 1 year, -20.03% across 3 years, and -14.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Power Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Power Corporation are 56.20 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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