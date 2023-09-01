Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.47
|-5.43
|34.55
|25.96
|1.72
|26.50
|-12.17
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
India Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105WB1919PLC003263 and registration number is 003263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 560.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,441.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Power Corporation Ltd. is 104.67 and PB ratio of India Power Corporation Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Power Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹16.90 and 52-week low of India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹9.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.