What is the share price of India Power Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Power Corporation is ₹7.39 as on .

What kind of stock is India Power Corporation? The India Power Corporation is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Power Corporation? The market cap of India Power Corporation is ₹719.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Power Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Power Corporation are ₹7.58 and ₹7.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Power Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Power Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Power Corporation is ₹13.31 and 52-week low of India Power Corporation is ₹6.95 as on .

How has the India Power Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The India Power Corporation has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -0.67% for the past month, -29.08% over 3 months, -38.26% over 1 year, -20.03% across 3 years, and -14.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Power Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Power Corporation are 56.20 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global