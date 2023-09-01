Follow Us

India Power Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA POWER CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.80 Closed
4.960.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Power Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.95₹15.70
₹14.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.10₹16.90
₹14.80
Open Price
₹14.15
Prev. Close
₹14.10
Volume
8,94,581

India Power Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.78
  • R216.62
  • R317.53
  • Pivot
    14.87
  • S114.03
  • S213.12
  • S312.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.1114.04
  • 1013.0514.06
  • 2013.1413.97
  • 5013.7213.3
  • 10012.9912.66
  • 20013.8612.51

India Power Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.47-5.4334.5525.961.7226.50-12.17
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

India Power Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

India Power Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About India Power Corporation Ltd.

India Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105WB1919PLC003263 and registration number is 003263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 560.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Somesh Dasgupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dipali Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tantra Narayan Thakur
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Power Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Power Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,441.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Power Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Power Corporation Ltd. is 104.67 and PB ratio of India Power Corporation Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Power Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Power Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Power Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹16.90 and 52-week low of India Power Corporation Ltd. is ₹9.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

