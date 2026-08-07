Here's the live share price of India Power Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Power Corporation
|0.54
|-0.67
|-29.08
|-20.71
|-38.26
|-20.03
|-14.21
|Adani Power
|-1.09
|-4.16
|-9.21
|38.07
|80.50
|56.37
|63.17
|NTPC
|-1.37
|-3.30
|-14.45
|-5.36
|3.87
|16.26
|24.03
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.77
|-9.65
|0.54
|39.66
|46.51
|12.42
|8.65
|Tata Power Company
|-0.04
|0.89
|-13.36
|3.21
|-1.30
|17.80
|23.58
|JSW Energy
|1.76
|3.71
|-2.00
|17.56
|5.91
|24.59
|17.96
|NHPC
|-2.30
|-2.50
|-5.71
|-2.51
|-7.78
|15.83
|24.04
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.63
|-1.26
|-16.25
|3.97
|-10.69
|-9.06
|-5.54
|Torrent Power
|-4.42
|-3.49
|-21.12
|-5.35
|-0.49
|26.96
|24.24
|NLC India
|2.18
|0.71
|-7.39
|16.03
|30.45
|36.44
|39.51
|SJVN
|-0.96
|-5.35
|-14.93
|-7.30
|-27.17
|6.32
|20.10
|CESC
|-0.98
|-1.66
|-12.15
|6.06
|-1.15
|27.93
|16.36
|NAVA
|5.13
|-3.62
|-18.71
|0.49
|-4.19
|45.81
|59.74
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-0.88
|3.92
|13.49
|52.60
|52.60
|15.13
|8.82
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-1.23
|-0.74
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.21
|-13.39
|-13.39
|-13.39
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.93
|-8.73
|6.02
|-0.38
|50.32
|184.07
|120.15
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-1.91
|2.16
|-7.48
|18.34
|-5.28
|35.89
|30.17
|Reliance Power
|3.97
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.39
|-46.05
|9.28
|13.89
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-1.68
|-2.61
|-12.04
|-7.43
|-14.84
|68.58
|16.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Power Corporation has declined 38.26% compared to peers like Adani Power (80.50%), NTPC (3.87%), Adani Green Energy (46.51%). From a 5 year perspective, India Power Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.17%) and NTPC (24.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.35
|7.4
|10
|7.3
|7.37
|20
|7.36
|7.39
|50
|7.61
|7.71
|100
|8.33
|8.25
|200
|9.27
|9.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Power Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 118.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the India Power Corporation fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
India Power Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105WB1919PLC003263 and registration number is 003263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Power Corporation is ₹7.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Power Corporation is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of India Power Corporation is ₹719.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Power Corporation are ₹7.58 and ₹7.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Power Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Power Corporation is ₹13.31 and 52-week low of India Power Corporation is ₹6.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Power Corporation has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -0.67% for the past month, -29.08% over 3 months, -38.26% over 1 year, -20.03% across 3 years, and -14.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Power Corporation are 56.20 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global