After months of being shunned by foreign investors, Indian equities are back on the radar of foreign portfolio investors due to improving earnings prospects, softer crude oil prices and a sharp correction in relative valuations.

A month ago, nobody was willing to look at Indian equities. “We were not able to talk India, and here we are now,” said Alexander Redman, chief equity strategist at CLSA, highlighting the dramatic turnaround in investor sentiment. The brokerage upgraded India to overweight on November 4, 2026.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CITIC CLSA investor conference in Mumbai, Redman said Indian equities had underperformed the Asia-Pacific benchmark by 49% over the three years to mid-October 2026,.

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“Basically, everything that you made on Indian equity relative to the Asia-Pacific benchmark was given back by mid-October as India got this branding of ‘anti-AI trade’,” he said. Interestingly, what was once seen as a liability is now turning into an advantage as investors reassess their exposure to AI-heavy markets. But CLSA believes the India story goes well beyond that.

“India is not just an anti-AI trade. It is a much more nuanced story than that,” Leif Eskesen, chief economist at CLSA told FE at the sidelines of the event.

Earlier in his presentation, he argued that India is less vulnerable to a potential AI-related bust. “There is a vibrant IT sector with engineers and digital infrastructure that is getting better. These provide a good foundation for AI adoption,” he added. Among emerging markets, India stands apart from several other emerging markets, including the Philippines, where the technology services industry is more heavily dependent on call centres.

CLSA expects India’s economy to grow 6.5% next year, broadly in line with projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the International Monetary Fund. Inflation, however, remains a concern.

Eskesen expects another 25-basis-point increase in policy rates and believes the RBI has more tightening to do. Asked whether monetary policy was behind the curve, he said it was certainly not ahead of it either.

The stakes in the global AI boom are substantial. Eskesen estimates that a sharp reversal in AI-related investments could drag US economic growth down to just 0.5%, against a baseline projection of 2%. Conversely, if the AI boom delivers on expectations, growth could accelerate to 2.5% — a significant difference for a $30-trillion economy.

He also flagged the growing dominance of US technology hyperscalers, whose massive debt-funded investments are increasingly competing with other businesses for capital.

For Indian equities, however, the attraction is not merely their relative insulation from an AI shock. Redman said falling crude prices and improving corporate earnings have strengthened the investment case.

On long-term capital gains, Redman said FPIs do not like it and want it to go, but he emphasised that the fall in crude prices and better earnings growth prospects have turned things around.

Eskesen estimates that if the AI cycle turns sour, the US economy would grow only 0.5% versus an estimated 2%. If it works, the US growth could touch 2.5%. That is significant for a $30 trillion economy. The private sector in America was crowding out others with the so-called hyperscalers raising money through debt, he added.

Redman pointed out two things that FPIs do not like about Indian equities. First, the EPS growth in US dollar terms is hurt by the depreciating rupee. Second, dilution in equity increases the number of shares outstanding for various reasons. “If you look at the index shares from MSCI India from 2015 to 2025, they went up by 8% every year. It includes constituent changes, primary and secondary offerings, rights issues and composition changes to the index,” Redman said.

CLSA estimates that 1.3% of India’s market cap is added through the primary market every year. Redman observed that domestic mutual funds are largely absorbing a significant part of that new issuances.