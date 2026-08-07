What is the share price of India Lease Development? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Lease Development is ₹7.37 as on .

What kind of stock is India Lease Development? The India Lease Development is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Lease Development? The market cap of India Lease Development is ₹10.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Lease Development? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Lease Development are ₹7.37 and ₹7.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Lease Development? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Lease Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Lease Development is ₹12.57 and 52-week low of India Lease Development is ₹6.71 as on .

How has the India Lease Development performed historically in terms of returns? The India Lease Development has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -18.11% for the past month, -5.87% over 3 months, -38.48% over 1 year, -1.24% across 3 years, and -3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Lease Development? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Lease Development are 526.43 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global