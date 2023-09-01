Follow Us

INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.23 Closed
4.880.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Lease Development Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.23₹6.23
₹6.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.05₹8.65
₹6.23
Open Price
₹6.23
Prev. Close
₹5.94
Volume
2

India Lease Development Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.23
  • R26.23
  • R36.23
  • Pivot
    6.23
  • S16.23
  • S26.23
  • S36.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.015.91
  • 107.326.07
  • 206.56.26
  • 506.796.28
  • 1006.756.29
  • 2007.516.5

India Lease Development Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.77-6.1711.051.47-15.8155.75-20.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

India Lease Development Ltd. Share Holdings

India Lease Development Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About India Lease Development Ltd.

India Lease Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019218 and registration number is 019218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Mitter
    Director
  • Mr. Sharad Aggarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Sumana Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Karun Pratap Hoon
    Director

FAQs on India Lease Development Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Lease Development Ltd.?

The market cap of India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹9.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Lease Development Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Lease Development Ltd. is -75.98 and PB ratio of India Lease Development Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Lease Development Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Lease Development Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Lease Development Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹8.65 and 52-week low of India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

