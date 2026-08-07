Here's the live share price of India Lease Development along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Lease Development
|9.19
|-18.11
|-5.87
|-9.24
|-38.48
|-1.24
|-3.17
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Lease Development has declined 38.48% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, India Lease Development has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.74
|6.85
|10
|6.91
|6.98
|20
|7.77
|7.41
|50
|8.27
|7.96
|100
|8.12
|8.27
|200
|8.97
|8.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Lease Development saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|India Lease - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, The August 11,
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|India Lease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|India Lease - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|Jun 23, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|India Lease - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|India Lease - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Source: Dion Global
India Lease Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019218 and registration number is 019218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Lease Development is ₹7.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Lease Development is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Lease Development is ₹10.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Lease Development are ₹7.37 and ₹7.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Lease Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Lease Development is ₹12.57 and 52-week low of India Lease Development is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Lease Development has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -18.11% for the past month, -5.87% over 3 months, -38.48% over 1 year, -1.24% across 3 years, and -3.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Lease Development are 526.43 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global