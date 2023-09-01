Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.77
|-6.17
|11.05
|1.47
|-15.81
|55.75
|-20.33
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
India Lease Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019218 and registration number is 019218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹9.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Lease Development Ltd. is -75.98 and PB ratio of India Lease Development Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Lease Development Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹8.65 and 52-week low of India Lease Development Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.