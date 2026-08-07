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India Lease Development Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of India Lease Development along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.37 Closed
4.99₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Lease Development Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.37₹7.37
₹7.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.71₹12.57
₹7.37
Open Price
₹7.37
Prev. Close
₹7.02
Volume
601

Source: Dion Global

India Lease Development Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Lease Development		9.19-18.11-5.87-9.24-38.48-1.24-3.17
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Lease Development has declined 38.48% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, India Lease Development has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

India Lease Development Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Lease Development Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.746.85
106.916.98
207.777.41
508.277.96
1008.128.27
2008.978.74

Source: Dion Global

India Lease Development Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Lease Development saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Lease Development Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTIndia Lease - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, The August 11,
Jul 02, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTIndia Lease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTIndia Lease - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Jun 23, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTIndia Lease - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTIndia Lease - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

Source: Dion Global

About India Lease Development

India Lease Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019218 and registration number is 019218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Chairman
  • Ms. Sumana Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Agnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karun Pratap Hoon
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Leena Tuteja
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Lease Development Share Price

What is the share price of India Lease Development?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Lease Development is ₹7.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Lease Development?

The India Lease Development is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Lease Development?

The market cap of India Lease Development is ₹10.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Lease Development?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Lease Development are ₹7.37 and ₹7.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Lease Development?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Lease Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Lease Development is ₹12.57 and 52-week low of India Lease Development is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Lease Development performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Lease Development has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -18.11% for the past month, -5.87% over 3 months, -38.48% over 1 year, -1.24% across 3 years, and -3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Lease Development?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Lease Development are 526.43 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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