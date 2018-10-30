India-Japan agreement: How world’s largest currency swap pact may help stabilise rupee

India-Japan agreement: Finance Ministry said that the currency swap agreement would allow India to attract foreign capital.

India-Japan agreement: At a time when rupee is witnessing its steepest fall in recent years, India and Japan signed world’s largest bilateral currency swap agreement, a move aimed at instilling confidence in foreign exchange and capital markets of the former. The bilateral agreement comes against the backdrop of rise in interest rates in the US that led to strengthening of the the US dollar against other currencies and flight of capital from emerging countries.

The facility would allow India to borrow up to $75 billion on tap from Japan as and when need arises, and also help bring down the cost of capital for the Indian entities while accessing the foreign market.

Talking to FE Online about the $75 billion currency swap pact, Aditi Nayar, Vice President, ICRA said, “Such measures will help to mitigate the extent of volatility engendered by macroeconomic vulnerabilities on the INR. In the immediate term, we continue to expect crude oil prices to be the primary driver of sentiment towards the INR.”

Finance Ministry said that the currency swap agreement would allow India to attract “foreign capital as and when the need arises, and help to bring down the cost of funds for Indian companies while accessing the foreign capital market.”

“India and Japan agreed to enter into a bilateral swap arrangement of 75 billion dollars.This Swap arrangement would be 50% higher than our last Swap agreement. This bilateral swap reflects depth of our deeper economic relationship,” tweeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted, “Accepting Japanese request, India agreed to do away with requirement of mandatory hedging for infrastructure ECBs of 5 years or more minimum average maturity.”

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened by 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.