India INX daily turnover at an all-time high of $2 billion

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 5:45 AM

The India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX), India’s first international exchange, on Wednesday achieved the daily trading volume of Rs 13,770 crore ($2 billion) in its derivative segment. On the same day, Export Import Bank of India (EXIM) listed its medium-term dollar-denominated bonds worth $500 million on India INX. The bonds, maturing in 2024, are part of the bank’s $10-billion global medium-term note programme. For the next financial year, EXIM Bank’s management shared that the bank will be looking to raise $2-2.5 billion from overseas market. David Rasquinha, managing director of EXIM Bank, told reporters that the first tranche to raise fund for the next financial year would be in June or July.

Trading volume on the BSE’s India INX have been growing since it commenced trading activities in January 2016. V Balasubramaniam is the managing director and CEO of India INX. Its average daily trading volumes have crossed around Rs 6,388 mark so far in 2019 and the cumulative trading turnover has crossed the Rs 15,07,747-crore ($219 billion) mark driven by jump in market participation.

