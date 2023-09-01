Follow Us

INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

Sector : Investment Trusts | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Infrastructure Trust Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.00₹96.00
₹96.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.50₹103.00
₹96.00
Open Price
₹96.00
Prev. Close
₹96.00
Volume
0

India Infrastructure Trust Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196
  • R296
  • R396
  • Pivot
    96
  • S196
  • S296
  • S396

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.4996.99
  • 1097.7197.3
  • 2097.996.59
  • 5097.4696.25
  • 10078.3197.29
  • 20039.150

India Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.04-2.0414.97-3.95-4.952.13
1.540.17-0.530.63-16.19-15.38-2.34
4.321.555.615.00-14.680.564.25
-1.61-6.34-7.15-8.31-18.477.107.10
1.03-0.811.015.27-3.9234.3044.61
00-1.94-1.94-1.9414.1714.17
-0.19-5.99-9.52-8.18-25.07-8.40-8.40
0.89-1.61-1.531.9324.6589.81-7.64

India Infrastructure Trust Share Holdings

India Infrastructure Trust Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About India Infrastructure Trust

India Infrastructure Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 23/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/18-19/0008. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Aneja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Rengan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Swati Mandava
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on India Infrastructure Trust

What is the Market Cap of India Infrastructure Trust?

The market cap of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹6,374.40 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Infrastructure Trust?

P/E ratio of India Infrastructure Trust is 0.0 and PB ratio of India Infrastructure Trust is 0.75 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of India Infrastructure Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Infrastructure Trust is ₹96.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹83.50 as on Aug 23, 2023.

