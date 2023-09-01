What is the Market Cap of India Infrastructure Trust? The market cap of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹6,374.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Infrastructure Trust? P/E ratio of India Infrastructure Trust is 0.0 and PB ratio of India Infrastructure Trust is 0.75 as on .

What is the share price of India Infrastructure Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Infrastructure Trust is ₹96.00 as on .