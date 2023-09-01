Follow Us

INDIA INFRASPACE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.46 Closed
00
As on Jun 12, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Infraspace Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.06₹8.46
₹8.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.32₹9.04
₹8.46
Open Price
₹8.06
Prev. Close
₹8.46
Volume
0

India Infraspace Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.59
  • R28.73
  • R38.99
  • Pivot
    8.33
  • S18.19
  • S27.93
  • S37.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.637.93
  • 108.67.71
  • 208.47.71
  • 508.217.77
  • 1006.737.26
  • 2005.057.58

India Infraspace Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9627.223.55225.3825.33
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

India Infraspace Ltd. Share Holdings

India Infraspace Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Infraspace Ltd.

India Infraspace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC024895 and registration number is 024895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip B Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnubhai G Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chetna A Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Infraspace Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Infraspace Ltd.?

The market cap of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹2.37 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Infraspace Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Infraspace Ltd. is -162.69 and PB ratio of India Infraspace Ltd. is 0.99 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the share price of India Infraspace Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹8.46 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Infraspace Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Infraspace Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹9.04 and 52-week low of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹6.32 as on Jun 12, 2023.

