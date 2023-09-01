What is the Market Cap of India Infraspace Ltd.? The market cap of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹2.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Infraspace Ltd.? P/E ratio of India Infraspace Ltd. is -162.69 and PB ratio of India Infraspace Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of India Infraspace Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹8.46 as on .