MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Infraspace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC024895 and registration number is 024895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹2.37 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Infraspace Ltd. is -162.69 and PB ratio of India Infraspace Ltd. is 0.99 as on Jun 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹8.46 as on Jun 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Infraspace Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹9.04 and 52-week low of India Infraspace Ltd. is ₹6.32 as on Jun 12, 2023.