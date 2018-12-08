India has potential to be leader in Blockchain, says expert

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 5:48 PM

India has the potential to be a leader in the Blockchain revolution, Canadian expert Bob Tapscott said here on Saturday.

Blockchain, Silicon Valley, Kerala Blockchain Academy, Blockchain revolution, Artificial Intelligence“Considering the talent in the country, I can clearly say India has the capability to lead Blockchain revolution,” said Tapscott at the “BlockHash Live 2018” summit organised by the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) here.

India has the potential to be a leader in the Blockchain revolution, Canadian expert Bob Tapscott said here on Saturday. "When I was working in Silicon Valley, it was staggering to see the percentage of products created by people in India that has perfect ecosystem getting ready with talent and skill.

The three-day event offered an opportunity for the global businesses in Blockchain to look into expansion of their operations in Kerala as well as across the country.

“Canada is aspiring in this field while Switzerland has taken the lead in crypto but not necessarily the lead in Blockchain revolution. In terms of knowledge, capability and technology, India is in a position to lead,” Tapscott stressed. He, however, said Blockchain would not eliminate jobs in the future.

“Instead, it has the potential to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries and making organisations more efficient. In fact, it’s a job creator. In case of Artificial Intelligence (AI), drivers are working in warehouses and working as cooks as AI technology eliminates jobs,” the expert emphasised.

