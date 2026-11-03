India’s gold demand plunged 29% year-on-year in the September quarter due to higher prices as well rise in import duty. Total gold demand fell to 162.5 tonnes in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) Gold Demand Trends report released on Tuesday. Jewellery demand declined 20% to 99.9 tonnes, while investment demand slumped 40% to 55 tonnes.

The sharp fall in demand was accompanied by an even steeper decline in official gold imports, which plunged 46% to 114.1 tonnes from 211.9 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year.

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However, industry estimates suggest that gold smuggling could exceed 100 tonnes in 2026, driven largely by the steep increase in import duty.

“Supply channels have shifted as official bullion imports fell sharply and recycling remained muted, while preliminary estimates point to increased unofficial inflows,” said Sachin Jain, regional CEO, India, World Gold Council.

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Industry sources estimate that around 50 tonnes of gold entered India through unofficial channels during the September quarter, compared with just 10-12 tonnes in the first half of 2026. The surge follows the government’s decision to raise the import duty on gold to 15% in May to curb imports.

With the higher duty making smuggling more lucrative, industry sources expect inflows to remain elevated. Another 50 tonnes could enter the country through unofficial routes in the December quarter, potentially taking total unofficial imports beyond 100 tonnes for the calendar year.

Meanwhile, demand across investment categories remained subdued. Gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand halved to 5.3 tonnes during the September quarter, while digital gold purchases rose 44% to 4.9 tonnes. Gold recycling declined 12% to 19.2 tonnes, indicating limited availability of domestic recycled supplies.

The WGC has lowered its full-year gold demand forecast for India to 625-675 tonnes, against its earlier projection of 650-750 tonnes in April, reflecting the impact of elevated prices on consumer purchases.

However, the industry body expects the festive and wedding season to provide some support to demand.

“Occasions such as Dhanteras and Diwali hold deep cultural significance for Indian consumers and traditionally encourage gold purchases for investment, gifting and jewellery,” Jain said.

He added that while high prices could continue to influence purchasing decisions, consumers were likely to adapt by opting for lighter jewellery and exchange-led purchases.

Globally, gold demand declined 1% year-on-year to 1,369 tonnes in the September quarter, although central bank purchases and ETF inflows provided support.

Central banks and other official institutions added a net 321 tonnes to their reserves, up 42% year-on-year and the highest quarterly purchases since the December 2024 quarter. Their purchases during the first nine months of 2026 reached 675 tonnes, 6% higher than in the corresponding period last year.

Physically backed gold ETFs attracted inflows of 211 tonnes during the quarter, reversing the outflows recorded in the preceding three months.

However, elevated prices continued to weigh on physical consumption. Global jewellery demand fell 17% to 313 tonnes, the weakest third-quarter performance in the WGC’s data series, while bar-and-coin demand declined 19% to 268 tonnes.