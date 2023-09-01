Follow Us

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹402.90 Closed
27.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹395.00₹402.90
₹402.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.80₹428.80
₹402.90
Open Price
₹395.00
Prev. Close
₹395.00
Volume
4,227

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1405.53
  • R2408.17
  • R3413.43
  • Pivot
    400.27
  • S1397.63
  • S2392.37
  • S3389.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5174.75391.36
  • 10174.82388.25
  • 20171.67383.61
  • 50156.12366.57
  • 100135.52336.97
  • 200128.22290.38

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.5614.4830.9058.84190.06311.54298.12
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1973PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Viren C Mirani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shefali V Mirani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shridhar N Pittie
    Director
  • Mr. Jayprakash M Tiwari
    Director
  • Mr. Malay M Khimji
    Director
  • Mrs. Bharati A Mongia
    Director

FAQs on India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹285.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is 9.2 and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is 2.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹402.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹428.80 and 52-week low of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹135.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

