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India Gelatine & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of India Gelatine & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹377.00 Closed
-1.27₹ -4.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Gelatine & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹377.00₹386.00
₹377.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹295.00₹418.00
₹377.00
Open Price
₹381.85
Prev. Close
₹381.85
Volume
303

Source: Dion Global

India Gelatine & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Gelatine & Chemicals		0.194.97-3.7711.517.96-1.4518.98
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Gelatine & Chemicals has gained 7.96% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, India Gelatine & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

India Gelatine & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Gelatine & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5378.44377.58
10373.58375.6
20368.89372.03
50363.08366.44
100355.34359.93
200345.92354.99

Source: Dion Global

India Gelatine & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Gelatine & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Gelatine & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTIndia Gelatine&Chem. - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar &
Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTIndia Gelatine&Chem. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTIndia Gelatine&Chem. - Notice Of 54Th Annual General Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 24, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTIndia Gelatine&Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Ob
Jul 15, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTIndia Gelatine&Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About India Gelatine & Chemicals

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1973PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Annamalai Sankaralingam
    Chairman
  • Mr. Maheswaran Sankaralingam
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. P Velmurugan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Sankar Annamalai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanian Vijayadurai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaliappan Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivavel Ezhil Jothi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uppili Rajan Babu
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Gelatine & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of India Gelatine & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹377.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Gelatine & Chemicals?

The India Gelatine & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals?

The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹267.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Gelatine & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Gelatine & Chemicals are ₹386.00 and ₹377.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Gelatine & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Gelatine & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹295.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Gelatine & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Gelatine & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -3.77% over 3 months, 7.96% over 1 year, -1.45% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals are 10.65 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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