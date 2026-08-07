What is the share price of India Gelatine & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹377.00 as on .

What kind of stock is India Gelatine & Chemicals? The India Gelatine & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals? The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹267.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Gelatine & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Gelatine & Chemicals are ₹386.00 and ₹377.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Gelatine & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Gelatine & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹295.00 as on .

How has the India Gelatine & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The India Gelatine & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -3.77% over 3 months, 7.96% over 1 year, -1.45% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals are 10.65 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global