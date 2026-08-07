Here's the live share price of India Gelatine & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|0.19
|4.97
|-3.77
|11.51
|7.96
|-1.45
|18.98
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Gelatine & Chemicals has gained 7.96% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, India Gelatine & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|378.44
|377.58
|10
|373.58
|375.6
|20
|368.89
|372.03
|50
|363.08
|366.44
|100
|355.34
|359.93
|200
|345.92
|354.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Gelatine & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|India Gelatine&Chem. - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar &
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|India Gelatine&Chem. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|India Gelatine&Chem. - Notice Of 54Th Annual General Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|India Gelatine&Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Ob
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|India Gelatine&Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1973PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹377.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Gelatine & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹267.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Gelatine & Chemicals are ₹386.00 and ₹377.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Gelatine & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of India Gelatine & Chemicals is ₹295.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Gelatine & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -3.77% over 3 months, 7.96% over 1 year, -1.45% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals are 10.65 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global