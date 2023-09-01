Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.56
|14.48
|30.90
|58.84
|190.06
|311.54
|298.12
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|4.84
|-5.14
|3.97
|12.91
|-20.02
|77.41
|34.26
|13.52
|10.68
|16.84
|14.45
|-9.54
|81.65
|81.65
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.30
|2.58
|8.57
|19.79
|11.58
|2,188.64
|5,722.20
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|10.34
|-3.38
|1.10
|31.84
|-12.65
|382.71
|380.02
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|0.89
|16.91
|8.33
|38.68
|88.66
|470.80
|443.22
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|0.92
|-5.77
|-5.66
|10.47
|-15.13
|607.97
|614.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1973PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹285.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is 9.2 and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is 2.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹402.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹428.80 and 52-week low of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹135.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.