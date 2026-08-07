Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

India Finsec Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA FINSEC

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of India Finsec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹215.00 Closed
-4.44₹ -10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

India Finsec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.10₹218.00
₹215.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.10₹284.95
₹215.00
Open Price
₹218.00
Prev. Close
₹225.00
Volume
275

Source: Dion Global

India Finsec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Finsec		-6.996.1216.2219.3147.2186.1581.82
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Finsec has gained 47.21% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, India Finsec has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

India Finsec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Finsec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5224.44223.59
10223.37223.25
20220.91221.21
50210.38212.98
100198.39202.65
200185.9189

Source: Dion Global

India Finsec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Finsec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

India Finsec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTIndia Finsec - Outcome Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read W
Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTIndia Finsec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirement
Jul 25, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTIndia Finsec - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursunat To Regulation 29 & 33 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
Jul 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTIndia Finsec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTIndia Finsec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About India Finsec

India Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1994PLC060827 and registration number is 060827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Purva Mangal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devi Dass Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Finsec Share Price

What is the share price of India Finsec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Finsec is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Finsec?

The India Finsec is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Finsec?

The market cap of India Finsec is ₹627.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Finsec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Finsec are ₹218.00 and ₹208.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Finsec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Finsec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Finsec is ₹284.95 and 52-week low of India Finsec is ₹140.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Finsec performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Finsec has shown returns of -4.44% over the past day, 6.12% for the past month, 16.22% over 3 months, 47.21% over 1 year, 86.15% across 3 years, and 81.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Finsec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Finsec are 32.04 and 4.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

India Finsec News

More India Finsec News
Market Pulse