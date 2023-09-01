Follow Us

India Finsec Ltd. Share Price

INDIA FINSEC LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.80 Closed
-1.83-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:33 PM | IST
India Finsec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.80₹26.80
₹26.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.15₹46.00
₹26.80
Open Price
₹26.80
Prev. Close
₹27.30
Volume
2

India Finsec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.8
  • R226.8
  • R326.8
  • Pivot
    26.8
  • S126.8
  • S226.8
  • S326.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.8428.03
  • 1037.7328.82
  • 2037.729.63
  • 5033.7930.54
  • 10031.2330.93
  • 20032.1231.2

India Finsec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.85-2.30-24.25-4.63-23.32167.47-29.47
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

India Finsec Ltd. Share Holdings

India Finsec Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Finsec Ltd.

India Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1994PLC060827 and registration number is 060827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Purva Mangal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himanshi Kashyap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devi Dass Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Finsec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Finsec Ltd.?

The market cap of India Finsec Ltd. is ₹66.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Finsec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Finsec Ltd. is 5360.0 and PB ratio of India Finsec Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Finsec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Finsec Ltd. is ₹26.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Finsec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Finsec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Finsec Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of India Finsec Ltd. is ₹18.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

