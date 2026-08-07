What is the share price of India Finsec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Finsec is ₹215.00 as on .

What kind of stock is India Finsec? The India Finsec is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Finsec? The market cap of India Finsec is ₹627.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Finsec? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Finsec are ₹218.00 and ₹208.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Finsec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Finsec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Finsec is ₹284.95 and 52-week low of India Finsec is ₹140.10 as on .

How has the India Finsec performed historically in terms of returns? The India Finsec has shown returns of -4.44% over the past day, 6.12% for the past month, 16.22% over 3 months, 47.21% over 1 year, 86.15% across 3 years, and 81.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Finsec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Finsec are 32.04 and 4.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global