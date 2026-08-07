Here's the live share price of India Finsec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Finsec
|-6.99
|6.12
|16.22
|19.31
|47.21
|86.15
|81.82
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Finsec has gained 47.21% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, India Finsec has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|224.44
|223.59
|10
|223.37
|223.25
|20
|220.91
|221.21
|50
|210.38
|212.98
|100
|198.39
|202.65
|200
|185.9
|189
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Finsec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|India Finsec - Outcome Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read W
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|India Finsec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirement
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|India Finsec - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursunat To Regulation 29 & 33 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|India Finsec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|India Finsec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
India Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1994PLC060827 and registration number is 060827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Finsec is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Finsec is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Finsec is ₹627.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Finsec are ₹218.00 and ₹208.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Finsec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Finsec is ₹284.95 and 52-week low of India Finsec is ₹140.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Finsec has shown returns of -4.44% over the past day, 6.12% for the past month, 16.22% over 3 months, 47.21% over 1 year, 86.15% across 3 years, and 81.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Finsec are 32.04 and 4.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global