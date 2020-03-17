India Cements share price jumps 8 per cent as Radhakishan Damani and family buy 4% additional stake

India Cements share price has zoomed 35 per cent since the last week of February on the back of Damani’s showing interest in the company.

In an otherwise volatile share market, India Cements share price jumped 8.6 per cent on Tuesday morning to trade a notch above Rs 103 per share as investors reacted to the news of Damani family increasing their stake in the company. India Cements share price has zoomed 35 per cent since the last week of February on the back of Radhakishan Damani and family showing interest in the company. In a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday evening, India Cements said that Avenue Supermarts promoter, Radhakishan Damani along with his brother Gopikishan Damani has picked up an additional 4.02 per cent stake taking their total to 16 per cent.

Earlier this year, Gopikishan Damani purchased more than 85 lakh shares or 2.75 per cent stake in India Cements. India Cements share price, before Gopikishan Damani’s 2.75 per cent stake buy was down 37 per cent from its 52-week-high. With the total stake of Damani family now at 16 per cent investors are looking to bet on ace-investor Radhakishan Damani’s investment strategy.

The cement sector is likely to witness a surge in prices, according to Emkay Global Financial Services. “We believe that average trade prices pan India are set to improve 1.5 per cent on-quarter basis in Q4FY20E, due to price hikes of around 1.3-3 per cent across regions barring the Central region, where prices are likely to drop 0.2 per cent from the last quarter,” the brokerage said in a research note. Emkay Global had a ‘hold’ call on the India Cements share before the equity markets opened on Tuesday with a target price of Rs 96 per share.

The downward trend in pet coke prices is also aiding the stabilizing prices of cement. Pet coke prices are down 26-35 per cent on-year basis. With the crude oil falling in the past few weeks freight prices for cement manufacturers are also expected to come down, according to Emkay Global.

Radhakishan Damani who runs the popular retail brand D-Mart is the fifth richest man in India with a total net worth of $10.1 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. DMart, the hypermarket store with more than 200 outlets pan-India and still expanding, has seen its share price sky-rocket from 232 per cent since listing on the stock exchanges on 2017. Currently, after fall in share price owing to the weak market sentiment, D-Mart is trading at Rs 2,051 per share.