Here's the live share price of India Cements Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Cements Capital
|10.26
|31.16
|78.23
|81.92
|47.55
|28.3
|21.6
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Cements Capital has gained 47.55% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, India Cements Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.12
|21.97
|10
|20.09
|20.97
|20
|18.16
|19.65
|50
|17.21
|17.7
|100
|14.71
|16.2
|200
|14.57
|15.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Cements Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|India Cements Cap. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|India Cements Cap. - Draft Letter of Offer
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|India Cements Cap. - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of Ensuing Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|India Cements Cap. - Annual General Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On 15.09.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|India Cements Cap. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
India Cements Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC012362 and registration number is 012362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements Capital is ₹23.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Cements Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Cements Capital is ₹51.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Cements Capital are ₹23.74 and ₹23.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements Capital is ₹23.28 and 52-week low of India Cements Capital is ₹9.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Cements Capital has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 31.16% for the past month, 78.23% over 3 months, 47.55% over 1 year, 28.3% across 3 years, and 21.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Cements Capital are -84.79 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global