MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Cements Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC012362 and registration number is 012362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹24.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Cements Capital Ltd. is 20.73 and PB ratio of India Cements Capital Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹7.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.