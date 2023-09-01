Follow Us

India Cements Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA CEMENTS CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.30 Closed
-1.74-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Cements Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.30₹11.60
₹11.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.56₹14.80
₹11.30
Open Price
₹11.60
Prev. Close
₹11.50
Volume
798

India Cements Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.5
  • R211.7
  • R311.8
  • Pivot
    11.4
  • S111.2
  • S211.1
  • S310.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.3211.53
  • 1011.211.68
  • 2011.4611.75
  • 5010.9911.54
  • 1009.9711.14
  • 20010.1810.71

India Cements Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.593.76-7.3820.21-9.38209.59181.80
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

India Cements Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

India Cements Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Cements Capital Ltd.

India Cements Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC012362 and registration number is 012362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Manickam
    Chairman
  • Ms. Lakshmi Aparna Sreekumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. V M Mohan
    Director

FAQs on India Cements Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Cements Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹24.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Cements Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Cements Capital Ltd. is 20.73 and PB ratio of India Cements Capital Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Cements Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Cements Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of India Cements Capital Ltd. is ₹7.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

