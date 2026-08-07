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India Cements Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA CEMENTS CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of India Cements Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.74 Closed
1.98₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Cements Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.74₹23.74
₹23.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.14₹23.28
₹23.74
Open Price
₹23.74
Prev. Close
₹23.28
Volume
10,044

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Cements Capital		10.2631.1678.2381.9247.5528.321.6
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Cements Capital has gained 47.55% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, India Cements Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

India Cements Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.1221.97
1020.0920.97
2018.1619.65
5017.2117.7
10014.7116.2
20014.5715.46

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Cements Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Cements Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTIndia Cements Cap. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTIndia Cements Cap. - Draft Letter of Offer
Aug 05, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTIndia Cements Cap. - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of Ensuing Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTIndia Cements Cap. - Annual General Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On 15.09.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTIndia Cements Cap. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About India Cements Capital

India Cements Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC012362 and registration number is 012362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
  • Address
    No. 18/14 (312/14) Gee Gee Emerald, No. 2C & 2D, 2nd Floor, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600034
  • Contact
    secr@iccaps.com
    http://www.iccaps.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Manickam
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Aparna Sreekumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. V M Mohan
    Director

FAQs on India Cements Capital Share Price

What is the share price of India Cements Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Cements Capital is ₹23.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Cements Capital?

The India Cements Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Cements Capital?

The market cap of India Cements Capital is ₹51.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Cements Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Cements Capital are ₹23.74 and ₹23.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Cements Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Cements Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Cements Capital is ₹23.28 and 52-week low of India Cements Capital is ₹9.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Cements Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Cements Capital has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 31.16% for the past month, 78.23% over 3 months, 47.55% over 1 year, 28.3% across 3 years, and 21.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Cements Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Cements Capital are -84.79 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

India Cements Capital News

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