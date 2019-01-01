India among best-performing equity markets in 2018, give a negative dollar return of 5.6%

Domestic institutional investors – insurance companies, banks and mutual funds – have bought a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore (about bn) of shares this year.

India emerged as one of the best-performing equity markets in 2018, with a negative dollar return of 5.6% in a year when stock markets across the globe were spooked by trade tensions and subdued earnings recovery. The Brazilian Bovespa fared slightly better than India with a negative return of 1.8%.

All major equity indices in developed as well as emerging markets ended the year in the red with Chinese Shanghai Composite shedding as much as 28.7% in dollar terms – the top loser in Asia – followed by South Korea, down 20.5%.

However, the Nifty gains of 3.2% in rupee terms was largely propelled by domestic institutional buying during the year. Domestic institutional investors – insurance companies, banks and mutual funds – have bought a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore (about $17 bn) of shares this year, negating sales of $4.4 billion by foreigners.

At 10,862.55, the benchmark Nifty trades at a price-earnings(PE) multiple of 16.7 times to the estimated one- year forward earnings, against the long-term average PE of 16.2 times. This compares with 8.6 times for Kospi and 14.5 for Jakarta Composite. Russian equities were the cheapest in the emerging market with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3, followed by South Korea 8.6, Bloomberg data showed.

Back home, Vodafone Idea and Tata Motors declined the most in the BSE100 index by sliding 60% each, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Aditya Birla Capital and Bharat Electronics also gave up anywhere between 41% and 52%. When it comes to the star performers, Bajaj Finance stands tall with 50.3% gain. Software exporters such as Tech Mahindra and TCS also gained 43.1% and 40.2% as investors were betting on depreciating rupee against the US dollar. The local currency declined 8.5% during the year against the greenback. Of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE, all barring BSE IT, BSE Tech, BSE FMCG, Bankex, BSE Finance and BSE Energy posted losses in 2018 with BSE Telecom plunging as much as 41%. That was followed by BSE Realty, which is down by 31% and BSE Auto, down 22%.