What is the share price of Indergiri Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indergiri Finance is ₹29.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Indergiri Finance? The Indergiri Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indergiri Finance? The market cap of Indergiri Finance is ₹14.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indergiri Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indergiri Finance are ₹29.45 and ₹29.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indergiri Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indergiri Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indergiri Finance is ₹36.64 and 52-week low of Indergiri Finance is ₹15.38 as on .

How has the Indergiri Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Indergiri Finance has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 20.89% for the past month, 33.26% over 3 months, 45.43% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 59.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance are -10.82 and 10.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global