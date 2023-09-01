Follow Us

Indergiri Finance Ltd. Share Price

INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.61 Closed
1.970.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indergiri Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.61₹33.61
₹33.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.38₹32.96
₹33.61
Open Price
₹33.61
Prev. Close
₹32.96
Volume
100

Indergiri Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.61
  • R233.61
  • R333.61
  • Pivot
    33.61
  • S133.61
  • S233.61
  • S333.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.3431.72
  • 104.7930.19
  • 203.9527.01
  • 503.4219.78
  • 1004.2614.13
  • 2005.4510.47

Indergiri Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3183.16203.61441.22524.72607.58612.08
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Indergiri Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Indergiri Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Rights issue
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indergiri Finance Ltd.

Indergiri Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1995PLC161968 and registration number is 161968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narayan Sharma
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Beni Prasad Rauka
    Director
  • Mr. Kishan Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Poonam Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Dineshchandra Babel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indergiri Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is ₹17.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is -297.43 and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is 3.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indergiri Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indergiri Finance Ltd. is ₹33.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indergiri Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indergiri Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is ₹32.96 and 52-week low of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is ₹5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

