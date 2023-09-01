What is the Market Cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is ₹17.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is -297.43 and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd. is 3.41 as on .

What is the share price of Indergiri Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indergiri Finance Ltd. is ₹33.61 as on .