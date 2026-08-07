Here's the live share price of Indergiri Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indergiri Finance
|-6.21
|20.89
|33.26
|22.15
|45.43
|9.78
|59.76
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indergiri Finance has gained 45.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indergiri Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.76
|30.66
|10
|28.9
|29.74
|20
|27.04
|28.03
|50
|22.66
|25.46
|100
|23.86
|24.88
|200
|24.56
|26.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indergiri Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Indergiri Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Indergiri Finance Lim
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Indergiri Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Indergiri Finance - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications (For Audit Report With Modified Opinion) Submitted Along With
|May 29, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Indergiri Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Thmay, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Indergiri Finance - Result- Financial Result As On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Indergiri Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1995PLC161968 and registration number is 161968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indergiri Finance is ₹29.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Indergiri Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indergiri Finance is ₹14.90 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indergiri Finance are ₹29.45 and ₹29.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indergiri Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indergiri Finance is ₹36.64 and 52-week low of Indergiri Finance is ₹15.38 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Indergiri Finance has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 20.89% for the past month, 33.26% over 3 months, 45.43% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 59.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance are -10.82 and 10.80 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global