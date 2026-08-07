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Indergiri Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDERGIRI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Indergiri Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.45 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.55
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indergiri Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.45₹29.45
₹29.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.38₹36.64
₹29.45
Open Price
₹29.45
Prev. Close
₹31.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Indergiri Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indergiri Finance		-6.2120.8933.2622.1545.439.7859.76
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indergiri Finance has gained 45.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indergiri Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Indergiri Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indergiri Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.7630.66
1028.929.74
2027.0428.03
5022.6625.46
10023.8624.88
20024.5626.49

Source: Dion Global

Indergiri Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indergiri Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indergiri Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTIndergiri Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Indergiri Finance Lim
Jul 09, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTIndergiri Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTIndergiri Finance - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications (For Audit Report With Modified Opinion) Submitted Along With
May 29, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTIndergiri Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Thmay, 2026
May 29, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTIndergiri Finance - Result- Financial Result As On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Indergiri Finance

Indergiri Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1995PLC161968 and registration number is 161968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Datta Joshi
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanker Wunnava
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dineshchandra Babel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roshan Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Indergiri Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Indergiri Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indergiri Finance is ₹29.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indergiri Finance?

The Indergiri Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indergiri Finance?

The market cap of Indergiri Finance is ₹14.90 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indergiri Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indergiri Finance are ₹29.45 and ₹29.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indergiri Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indergiri Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indergiri Finance is ₹36.64 and 52-week low of Indergiri Finance is ₹15.38 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Indergiri Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indergiri Finance has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 20.89% for the past month, 33.26% over 3 months, 45.43% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 59.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance are -10.82 and 10.80 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indergiri Finance News

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