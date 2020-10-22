  • MORE MARKET STATS

Independent directors quitting over governance issues should state it clearly: Sebi

By: |
October 22, 2020 7:45 AM

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said independent directors resigning over governance concerns should come forward and state the same clearly to the public at large.

We have observed an increasing trend in the number of resignations by independent directors for the last two-three years: Sebi

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said independent directors resigning over governance concerns should come forward and state the same clearly to the public at large. Speaking at the CII Financial Markets Summit, Tyagi said independent directors represented the voices of minority shareholders and constituted an important institution. Tyagi said, “We have observed an increasing trend in the number of resignations by independent directors for the last two-three years. If any such resignation is on account of some governance concern, considering the role of and expectations from independent directors, I urge the resigning directors to come forward and state the same clearly to the public at large.”

In recent times, there have been several instances of independent directors stepping down from boards citing personal reasons. One such example is K N Murali, former independent director of Dhanlaxmi Bank, who had resigned from the bank board citing personal reasons. According to sources, several independent directors exited the company because of corporate governance issues. Later, the bank’s shareholders ousted its CEO Sunil Gurbaxani at its annual general meeting.

Related News

Amit Tandon, MD of Institutional Investor Advisory Services, said, “There should be an ecosystem and institutional mechanism for independent directors to be heard.” At the extreme, there should be the equivalent of a whistleblower mechanism, where if an independent director raises a complaint, it should encompass not just the Sebi but other probe agencies like the ED and SFIO, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Independent directors quitting over governance issues should state it clearly Sebi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uday Kotak suggests capital adequacy-based framework for stock brokers
2HSBC maintains ‘buy’ on Oberoi Realty, raises target price to Rs 520 from Rs 490
3ICICI Securities maintains ‘hold’ on Britannia Industries, raises TP from Rs 545 to Rs 570