What is the share price of Ind-Swift? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift is ₹15.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Ind-Swift? The Ind-Swift is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift? The market cap of Ind-Swift is ₹85.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind-Swift? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Swift are ₹17.82 and ₹14.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Swift? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift is ₹34.49 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the Ind-Swift performed historically in terms of returns? The Ind-Swift has shown returns of 5.14% over the past day, -11.07% for the past month, 4.44% over 3 months, -33.54% over 1 year, 16.62% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind-Swift? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Swift are 0.30 and -0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global