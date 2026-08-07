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Ind-Swift Share Price

NSE
BSE

IND-SWIFT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ind-Swift along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.75 Closed
5.14₹ 0.77
As on Aug 13, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ind-Swift Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.86₹17.82
₹15.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹34.49
₹15.75
Open Price
₹14.86
Prev. Close
₹14.98
Volume
97,760

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ind-Swift		5.14-11.074.4412.82-33.5416.6240.27
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ind-Swift has declined 33.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind-Swift has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ind-Swift Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.3415.5
1015.8915.81
2016.5416.25
5016.9116.41
10015.4316.58
20018.4417.6

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ind-Swift remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ind-Swift Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2025, 12:28 AM IST ISTInd-Swift L - Announcement Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Aug 01, 2025, 12:24 AM IST ISTInd-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 29, 2025, 10:10 PM IST ISTInd-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 23, 2025, 12:34 AM IST ISTInd-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 18, 2025, 12:44 AM IST ISTInd-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Ind-Swift

Ind-Swift Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230CH1986PLC006897 and registration number is 006897. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 515.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S R Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. N R Munjal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gopal Munjal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. V R Mehta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishav Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S P Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V K Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Galhotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anoop Michra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagvir Singh Ahluwalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Khurana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ind-Swift Share Price

What is the share price of Ind-Swift?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift is ₹15.75 as on Aug 13, 2025.

What kind of stock is Ind-Swift?

The Ind-Swift is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift?

The market cap of Ind-Swift is ₹85.31 Cr as on Aug 13, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind-Swift?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Swift are ₹17.82 and ₹14.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Swift?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift is ₹34.49 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift is ₹12.00 as on Aug 13, 2025.

How has the Ind-Swift performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ind-Swift has shown returns of 5.14% over the past day, -11.07% for the past month, 4.44% over 3 months, -33.54% over 1 year, 16.62% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind-Swift?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Swift are 0.30 and -0.21 on Aug 13, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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