Ind-Swift Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IND-SWIFT LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ind-Swift Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.45₹20.45
₹20.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.60₹20.45
₹20.45
Open Price
₹20.45
Prev. Close
₹20.45
Volume
19,725

Ind-Swift Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.45
  • R220.45
  • R320.45
  • Pivot
    20.45
  • S120.45
  • S220.45
  • S320.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.9719.65
  • 109.1318.49
  • 209.2516.69
  • 509.4513.94
  • 1001012.08
  • 20011.2510.95

Ind-Swift Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.6370.42106.57158.86116.40460.27139.18
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Ind-Swift Ltd. Share Holdings

Ind-Swift Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ind-Swift Ltd.

Ind-Swift Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230CH1986PLC006897 and registration number is 006897. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S R Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. N R Munjal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gopal Munjal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. V R Mehta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishav Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S P Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V K Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Galhotra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jatender Kumar Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anoop Michra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagvir Singh Ahluwalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ind-Swift Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift Ltd.?

The market cap of Ind-Swift Ltd. is ₹110.77 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind-Swift Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ind-Swift Ltd. is 2.53 and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Ltd. is -0.16 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ind-Swift Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Swift Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift Ltd. is ₹20.45 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift Ltd. is ₹6.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

