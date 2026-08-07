Here's the live share price of Ind-Swift along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ind-Swift
|5.14
|-11.07
|4.44
|12.82
|-33.54
|16.62
|40.27
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ind-Swift has declined 33.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind-Swift has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.34
|15.5
|10
|15.89
|15.81
|20
|16.54
|16.25
|50
|16.91
|16.41
|100
|15.43
|16.58
|200
|18.44
|17.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ind-Swift remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2025, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Ind-Swift L - Announcement Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Aug 01, 2025, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Ind-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 29, 2025, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Ind-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 23, 2025, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Ind-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 18, 2025, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Ind-Swift L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Ind-Swift Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230CH1986PLC006897 and registration number is 006897. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 515.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift is ₹15.75 as on Aug 13, 2025.
The Ind-Swift is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ind-Swift is ₹85.31 Cr as on Aug 13, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Swift are ₹17.82 and ₹14.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift is ₹34.49 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift is ₹12.00 as on Aug 13, 2025.
The Ind-Swift has shown returns of 5.14% over the past day, -11.07% for the past month, 4.44% over 3 months, -33.54% over 1 year, 16.62% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Swift are 0.30 and -0.21 on Aug 13, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global