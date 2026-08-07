Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ind-Swift Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ind-Swift Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹229.40 Closed
1.39₹ 3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ind-Swift Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.25₹232.80
₹229.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.00₹248.00
₹229.40
Open Price
₹225.25
Prev. Close
₹226.25
Volume
15,453

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ind-Swift Laboratories		2.056.5263.9264.86125.4534.9223.22
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ind-Swift Laboratories has gained 125.45% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind-Swift Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5226.5229
10229.66228.84
20230.53225.22
50195.39203.99
100167.23178.88
200137.35152.97

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ind-Swift Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.93%, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 10.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ind-Swift Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTInd-Swift Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTInd-Swift Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTInd-Swift Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Aug 03, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTInd-Swift Lab. - Newspaper Clippings - Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares And Dematerial
Aug 03, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTInd-Swift Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Ind-Swift Laboratories

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH1995PLC015553 and registration number is 015553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navrattan Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishav Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Munjal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neerja Chathley
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ind-Swift Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Ind-Swift Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹229.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ind-Swift Laboratories?

The Ind-Swift Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories?

The market cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹1,994.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind-Swift Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Swift Laboratories are ₹232.80 and ₹225.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Swift Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹87.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ind-Swift Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ind-Swift Laboratories has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, 63.92% over 3 months, 125.45% over 1 year, 34.92% across 3 years, and 23.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories are 48.17 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Swift Laboratories News

More Ind-Swift Laboratories News
Market Pulse