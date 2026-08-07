Here's the live share price of Ind-Swift Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|2.05
|6.52
|63.92
|64.86
|125.45
|34.92
|23.22
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ind-Swift Laboratories has gained 125.45% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind-Swift Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|226.5
|229
|10
|229.66
|228.84
|20
|230.53
|225.22
|50
|195.39
|203.99
|100
|167.23
|178.88
|200
|137.35
|152.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ind-Swift Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.93%, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 10.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Ind-Swift Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Ind-Swift Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Ind-Swift Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Ind-Swift Lab. - Newspaper Clippings - Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares And Dematerial
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Ind-Swift Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH1995PLC015553 and registration number is 015553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹229.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ind-Swift Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹1,994.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Swift Laboratories are ₹232.80 and ₹225.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹87.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ind-Swift Laboratories has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, 63.92% over 3 months, 125.45% over 1 year, 34.92% across 3 years, and 23.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories are 48.17 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global