Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹103.65 Closed
-1.33-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.00₹106.10
₹103.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.65₹112.60
₹103.65
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹105.05
Volume
2,05,617

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1105.73
  • R2107.47
  • R3108.83
  • Pivot
    104.37
  • S1102.63
  • S2101.27
  • S399.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.48103.19
  • 1054.88100.11
  • 2055.5596.83
  • 5058.1590.47
  • 10058.9683.03
  • 20064.5875.76

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.273.9845.2563.9472.72199.5620.14
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH1995PLC015553 and registration number is 015553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 988.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N R Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishav Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Munjal
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Ashwani Kumar Vig
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S P Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neerja Chathley
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is ₹612.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is 15.55 and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is ₹103.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is ₹112.60 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is ₹52.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

