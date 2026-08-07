What is the share price of Ind-Swift Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹229.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Ind-Swift Laboratories? The Ind-Swift Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories? The market cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹1,994.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind-Swift Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Swift Laboratories are ₹232.80 and ₹225.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Swift Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Swift Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Ind-Swift Laboratories is ₹87.00 as on .

How has the Ind-Swift Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Ind-Swift Laboratories has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, 63.92% over 3 months, 125.45% over 1 year, 34.92% across 3 years, and 23.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories are 48.17 and 1.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global