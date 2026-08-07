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Ind Renewable Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

IND RENEWABLE ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Ind Renewable Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.40 Closed
0.56₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ind Renewable Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.25₹14.49
₹14.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.72₹16.70
₹14.40
Open Price
₹14.49
Prev. Close
₹14.32
Volume
12,277

Source: Dion Global

Ind Renewable Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ind Renewable Energy		2.4921.9329.0326.541.77-4.836.14
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ind Renewable Energy has gained 1.77% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind Renewable Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Ind Renewable Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ind Renewable Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.9814.13
1013.5213.81
2012.9213.26
5011.7912.38
10011.4811.97
20011.8712.04

Source: Dion Global

Ind Renewable Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ind Renewable Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ind Renewable Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTInd Renewable Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTInd Renewable Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 03:10 AM IST ISTInd Renewable Energy - Results: Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTInd Renewable Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31,
May 23, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTInd Renewable Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ind Renewable Energy

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH2011PLC221715 and registration number is 221715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Narain Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Narain Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Neelam
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Manubhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ind Renewable Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Ind Renewable Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Renewable Energy is ₹14.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ind Renewable Energy?

The Ind Renewable Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind Renewable Energy?

The market cap of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹20.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind Renewable Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind Renewable Energy are ₹14.49 and ₹14.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind Renewable Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹16.70 and 52-week low of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹9.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ind Renewable Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ind Renewable Energy has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 21.93% for the past month, 29.03% over 3 months, 1.77% over 1 year, -4.83% across 3 years, and 6.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy are -16.59 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ind Renewable Energy News

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