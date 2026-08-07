Here's the live share price of Ind Renewable Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ind Renewable Energy
|2.49
|21.93
|29.03
|26.54
|1.77
|-4.83
|6.14
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ind Renewable Energy has gained 1.77% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind Renewable Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.98
|14.13
|10
|13.52
|13.81
|20
|12.92
|13.26
|50
|11.79
|12.38
|100
|11.48
|11.97
|200
|11.87
|12.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ind Renewable Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Ind Renewable Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Ind Renewable Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 03:10 AM IST IST
|Ind Renewable Energy - Results: Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Ind Renewable Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31,
|May 23, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Ind Renewable Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH2011PLC221715 and registration number is 221715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Renewable Energy is ₹14.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ind Renewable Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹20.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind Renewable Energy are ₹14.49 and ₹14.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹16.70 and 52-week low of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹9.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ind Renewable Energy has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 21.93% for the past month, 29.03% over 3 months, 1.77% over 1 year, -4.83% across 3 years, and 6.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy are -16.59 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global