IND RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.83 Closed
-1.98-0.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.83₹20.83
₹20.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.60₹22.23
₹20.83
Open Price
₹20.83
Prev. Close
₹21.25
Volume
1,196

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.83
  • R220.83
  • R320.83
  • Pivot
    20.83
  • S120.83
  • S220.83
  • S320.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.0521.44
  • 1012.6220.92
  • 2011.8119.86
  • 5011.2517.55
  • 10011.2215.52
  • 20011.3613.85

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.1722.1760.23103.2295.22110.4017.02
5.852.4232.3034.0743.59130.8363.64
-3.05-12.63-4.4186.26-60.3291.291,586.59
1.5520.7929.82114.60-19.29750.39880.53
4.044.4218.5624.857.63328.91226.97
2.4819.9240.0651.650.38541.68396.29
0.52-3.1615.7225.5134.08131.1797.56
-0.08-1.7918.5131.3914.1995.30157.77
11.2411.0377.7697.16102.34171.37119.17
6.1216.0246.2371.5378.02163.0276.76
6.3711.8225.0424.217.3941.04-14.75
9.5711.9046.6089.24-6.31481.04-49.74
5.351.3139.1337.08-3.97570.81-60.60
8.108.9674.1176.5092.37568.67225.34
7.6222.0635.3719.562.76225.00101.72
6.1114.7037.4651.0163.99135.4265.06
29.9333.91102.0299.7168.03134.5669.66
2.481.1164.55145.22362.141,273.151,273.15
-5.286.0476.94102.7690.032,644.112,050.06
13.8572.9488.1295.6066.49165.40104.10

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingRights & Preferential issue of shares
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.

Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH2011PLC221715 and registration number is 221715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Narain Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Narain Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Neelam
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Manubhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹6.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is -1602.31 and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹20.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹22.23 and 52-week low of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

