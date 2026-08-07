What is the share price of Ind Renewable Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Renewable Energy is ₹14.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Ind Renewable Energy? The Ind Renewable Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind Renewable Energy? The market cap of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹20.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind Renewable Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind Renewable Energy are ₹14.49 and ₹14.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind Renewable Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹16.70 and 52-week low of Ind Renewable Energy is ₹9.72 as on .

How has the Ind Renewable Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Ind Renewable Energy has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 21.93% for the past month, 29.03% over 3 months, 1.77% over 1 year, -4.83% across 3 years, and 6.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy are -16.59 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global