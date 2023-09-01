Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.17
|22.17
|60.23
|103.22
|95.22
|110.40
|17.02
|5.85
|2.42
|32.30
|34.07
|43.59
|130.83
|63.64
|-3.05
|-12.63
|-4.41
|86.26
|-60.32
|91.29
|1,586.59
|1.55
|20.79
|29.82
|114.60
|-19.29
|750.39
|880.53
|4.04
|4.42
|18.56
|24.85
|7.63
|328.91
|226.97
|2.48
|19.92
|40.06
|51.65
|0.38
|541.68
|396.29
|0.52
|-3.16
|15.72
|25.51
|34.08
|131.17
|97.56
|-0.08
|-1.79
|18.51
|31.39
|14.19
|95.30
|157.77
|11.24
|11.03
|77.76
|97.16
|102.34
|171.37
|119.17
|6.12
|16.02
|46.23
|71.53
|78.02
|163.02
|76.76
|6.37
|11.82
|25.04
|24.21
|7.39
|41.04
|-14.75
|9.57
|11.90
|46.60
|89.24
|-6.31
|481.04
|-49.74
|5.35
|1.31
|39.13
|37.08
|-3.97
|570.81
|-60.60
|8.10
|8.96
|74.11
|76.50
|92.37
|568.67
|225.34
|7.62
|22.06
|35.37
|19.56
|2.76
|225.00
|101.72
|6.11
|14.70
|37.46
|51.01
|63.99
|135.42
|65.06
|29.93
|33.91
|102.02
|99.71
|68.03
|134.56
|69.66
|2.48
|1.11
|64.55
|145.22
|362.14
|1,273.15
|1,273.15
|-5.28
|6.04
|76.94
|102.76
|90.03
|2,644.11
|2,050.06
|13.85
|72.94
|88.12
|95.60
|66.49
|165.40
|104.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights & Preferential issue of shares
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH2011PLC221715 and registration number is 221715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹6.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is -1602.31 and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹20.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹22.23 and 52-week low of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.