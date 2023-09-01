What is the Market Cap of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹6.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is -1602.31 and PB ratio of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is 1.97 as on .

What is the share price of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹20.83 as on .