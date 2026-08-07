Here's the live share price of Ind-Agiv Commerce along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ind-Agiv Commerce
|0
|-19.30
|-15.63
|-40.69
|-55.27
|19.65
|16.98
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ind-Agiv Commerce has declined 55.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind-Agiv Commerce has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.52
|41.95
|10
|43.09
|43.77
|20
|49.05
|46.04
|50
|45.6
|49.74
|100
|58.45
|57.38
|200
|80.25
|62.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ind-Agiv Commerce remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 24, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Ind-Agiv Commerce - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 20, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Ind-Agiv Commerce - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Mar 12, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Ind-Agiv Commerce - Resignation Of The Directors
|Mar 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Ind-Agiv Commerce - Board Meeting Outcome for Acceptance Of Resignations
|Mar 06, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Ind-Agiv Commerce - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1986PLC039004 and registration number is 039004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹41.52 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Ind-Agiv Commerce is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹12.69 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Agiv Commerce are ₹41.52 and ₹41.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Agiv Commerce stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹93.74 and 52-week low of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹34.12 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Ind-Agiv Commerce has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -19.3% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, -55.27% over 1 year, 19.65% across 3 years, and 16.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce are -16.26 and -2.50 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global