Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹29.00
₹29.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.23₹51.30
₹29.00
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
0

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129
  • R229
  • R329
  • Pivot
    29
  • S129
  • S229
  • S329

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.2928.13
  • 1047.0427.67
  • 2042.9228.65
  • 5031.3532.21
  • 10028.2433.01
  • 20030.4433.5

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0019.64-11.53-35.05-32.7930.34-26.58
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. Share Holdings

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1986PLC039004 and registration number is 039004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vashdev B Rupani
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Chouhan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ranjan Chona
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Kaswa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishin D Mulchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Champak Shantilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandkishore Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sushila B Rupani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.?

The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹2.90 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is -1.65 and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is 1.79 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹24.23 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data