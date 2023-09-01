Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.00
|19.64
|-11.53
|-35.05
|-32.79
|30.34
|-26.58
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1986PLC039004 and registration number is 039004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹2.90 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is -1.65 and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is 1.79 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹24.23 as on Aug 31, 2023.