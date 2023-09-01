What is the Market Cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.? The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹2.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is -1.65 and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is 1.79 as on .

What is the share price of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on .