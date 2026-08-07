What is the share price of Ind-Agiv Commerce? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹41.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Ind-Agiv Commerce? The Ind-Agiv Commerce is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce? The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹12.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind-Agiv Commerce? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Agiv Commerce are ₹41.52 and ₹41.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Agiv Commerce? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Agiv Commerce stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹93.74 and 52-week low of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹34.12 as on .

How has the Ind-Agiv Commerce performed historically in terms of returns? The Ind-Agiv Commerce has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -19.3% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, -55.27% over 1 year, 19.65% across 3 years, and 16.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce are -16.26 and -2.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global