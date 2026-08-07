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Ind-Agiv Commerce Share Price

NSE
BSE

IND-AGIV COMMERCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ind-Agiv Commerce along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.52 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ind-Agiv Commerce Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.52₹41.52
₹41.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.12₹93.74
₹41.52
Open Price
₹41.52
Prev. Close
₹41.52
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Agiv Commerce Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ind-Agiv Commerce		0-19.30-15.63-40.69-55.2719.6516.98
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ind-Agiv Commerce has declined 55.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind-Agiv Commerce has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ind-Agiv Commerce Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Agiv Commerce Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.5241.95
1043.0943.77
2049.0546.04
5045.649.74
10058.4557.38
20080.2562.92

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Agiv Commerce Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ind-Agiv Commerce remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ind-Agiv Commerce Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 24, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTInd-Agiv Commerce - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 20, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTInd-Agiv Commerce - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Mar 12, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTInd-Agiv Commerce - Resignation Of The Directors
Mar 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTInd-Agiv Commerce - Board Meeting Outcome for Acceptance Of Resignations
Mar 06, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTInd-Agiv Commerce - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Ind-Agiv Commerce

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1986PLC039004 and registration number is 039004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vashdev B Rupani
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Lajpat Chouhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Chona
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sushila B Rupani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandkishore Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishin D Mulchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Champak S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ind-Agiv Commerce Share Price

What is the share price of Ind-Agiv Commerce?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹41.52 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ind-Agiv Commerce?

The Ind-Agiv Commerce is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce?

The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹12.69 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind-Agiv Commerce?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind-Agiv Commerce are ₹41.52 and ₹41.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind-Agiv Commerce?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind-Agiv Commerce stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹93.74 and 52-week low of Ind-Agiv Commerce is ₹34.12 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Ind-Agiv Commerce performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ind-Agiv Commerce has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -19.3% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, -55.27% over 1 year, 19.65% across 3 years, and 16.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce are -16.26 and -2.50 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ind-Agiv Commerce News

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