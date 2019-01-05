Incumbent on govt to salvage gas power plants: House panel

The panel also expressed its dismay on the State Bank of India for not having any solution regarding these stranded plants.

Blaming the government’s “policy flip-flops” for stress of gas-based power plants, the standing committee on energy has come up with a number of recommendations for the power ministry to salvage the stranded gas-based power plants.

The report, presented in the Parliament on Friday, recommended that the government should hand-hold these stranded gas-based power plants so that they can come out of stress. It said that since these power plants were set up on the basis of the government’s assurance on gas-supply, “it becomes incumbent upon the government to help them come out of stress”.

Out of the total installed capacity of about 345 GW, a capacity of 24,867 MW is from gas-based power plants. However, 31 gas-based plants with 14,305 MW capacity are stranded due to shortage of domestic gas supply. While seven such plants are government-owned, 24 power plants (9,673 MW) belong to the private sector.

These power plants were set up with the expectation of increase in domestic gas production, mainly from KG-D6 field. Production from the field has reduced drastically and the mentioned field is not supplying gas to the power sector since March, 2013. The committee, therefore, recommend that the ministry of petroleum and natural gas should be cautious in making future projections about the availability of domestic natural gas, “as such situations reflects poorly on the credibility and reliability of the government’s projections and policies”.

To make gas-based electricity more attractive, the committee has also suggested bundling it with other low-cost power. Gas-based power is much costlier (ranging between `7/unit to even `12/unit for LNG-based ones) as compared with `3.20/unit, the average rate of coal-based power charged by state-run behemoth NTPC.

It also suggested to bring natural gas under the good and services tax (GST) to make it cheaper and affordable. Since natural gas is cleaner fuel, the power ministry might consider giving it due priority over coal, the committee added.

The committee also recommended the power ministry to pursue North Block to source resources from the power system development fund, or the national clean energy fund/budgetary grants to provide financial support/subsidies required to salvage gas plants.

About Rs 65,000 crore have been put into such stranded capacity, of which about 70%-80% have been funded by banks. “Allowing slippages of these projects tantamount to causing wastage of national resources which we can ill-afford irrespective of many practical hurdles and unforeseen impediments in our way,” the committee said. The panel also expressed its dismay on the State Bank of India for not having any solution regarding these stranded plants.